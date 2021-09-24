Arsenal squad 2021/22: Full team for new Premier League season

Since Arsene Wenger’s 22-year spell as Arsenal manager came to an end in 2018, the club have existed in a state of uncertainty.

His replacement, Unai Emery, failed to inspire the fans and achieved only modest results on the pitch.

He led Arsenal to fifth and the final of the Europa League, which they lost 4-1 to Chelsea, in his one full season in charge.

As results worsened, Emery was replaced by Mikel Arteta, a former club captain and Wenger signing, in December 2019.

He managed to steer the Gunners to success in the FA Cup, gaining a measure of revenge against Chelsea in the process, but performances were often flat last season.

Arsenal finished in a disappointing eighth place, failing to qualify for European competition for the first time in 26 years.

Concerns are growing about Arteta’s suitability for the job, which will only be silenced by an improved showing in the upcoming campaign.

New signings Nuno Tavares, Ben White, Aaron Ramsdale, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Martin Odegaard and Albert Sambi Lokonga joined in the summer.

Hector Bellerin, Lucas Torreira, Alex Runarsson, Reiss Nelson, William Saliba, Konstantinos Mavropanos and Matteo Guendouzi are spending the season out on loan.

Goalkeepers: Bernd Leno, Aaron Ramsdale, Arthur Okonkwo

Defenders: Cedric Soares, Kieran Tierney, Sead Kolasinac, Nuno Tavares, Gabriel, Rob Holding, Calum Chambers, Pablo Mari, Ben White, Takehiro Tomiyasu

Midfielders: Mohamed Elneny, Thomas Partey, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Granit Xhaka, Emile Smith-Rowe, Martin Odegaard

Forwards: Bukayo Saka, Nicolas Pepe, Gabriel Martinelli, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Folarin Balogun, Eddie Nketiah, Alexandre Lacazette

Restock your kit bag with the best deals for footballers on Amazon right now

PREMIER LEAGUE Everything you need to know for the 2021/22 season

FPL Tips and tricks for FPL this season