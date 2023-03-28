Arsenal squad and numbers 2022/23: Mikel Arteta's full team for the Premier League

This Arsenal squad has been a surprise package in the 2022/23 Premier League. Mikel Arteta's side have mounted a title challenge that few predicted, leading Pep Guardiola's Manchester City at the head of the table.

Having finished sixth last season, the Gunners made several high-profile acquisitions in the summer, landing Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko from City. They then added Jorginho from rivals Chelsea and Leandro Trossard from Brighton in January.

All were smart additions, but none appeared on the face of it to be the key to unlocking a title-winning side that lay within.

Yet here they are. The new signings have gelled with the likes of Bukayo Saka, Ben White and Martin Odegaard to reach new heights, and could land their first Premier League win since 2004.

For most registered squads, teams can have a squad of 25 players. However, different competitions allow different rules around allowing U21 and 'homegrown' players to be registered above that number. That's why you'll often see clubs with more than 25 players in a squad, as they utilise youth talent throughout a season.

Arsenal Premier League squad numbers 2022/23

Arsenal goalkeepers

1. Aaron Ramsdale (England)

30. Matt Turner (United States)

31. Karl Hein (Estonia)

56. James Hillson (England)

Arsenal defenders

3. Kieran Tierney (Scotland)

4. Ben White (England)

6. Gabriel Magalhaes (Brazil)

16. Rob Holding (England)

18. Takehiro Tomiyasu (Japan)

12. William Saliba (France)

96. Lino Sousa (England)

97. Reuell Walters (England)

15. Jakub Kiwior (Poland)

Arsenal midfielders

5. Thomas Partey (Ghana)

7. Bukayo Saka (England)

8. Martin Odegaard (Norway)

10. Emile Smith Rowe (England)

25. Mohamed Elneny (Egypt)

34. Granit Xhaka (Switzerland)

21. Fabio Vieira (Portugal)

35. Oleksandr Zinchenko (Ukraine)

85. Amario Cozier-Duberry (England)

44. Catalin Cirjan (Romania)

83. Ethan Nwaneri (England)

89. Bradley Ibrahim (England)

72. Matt Smith (England)

20. Jorginho (Italy)

41. Mauro Bandeira (Portugal)

Arsenal forwards

14. Eddie Nketiah (England)

47. Khayon Edwards (England)

71. Charles Sagoe Junior (England)

19. Leandro Trossard (Belgium)

Arsenal manager

Mikel Arteta has been Arsenal manager since 2019, having spent five years at the Emirates during his playing career.

Before landing the big job in the dugout, the Spaniard spent three years as Pep Guardiola's assistant at Manchester City.

Since becoming his own boss in north London, he has guided Arsenal to an FA Cup win in 2020 – a trophy he won twice as a player – plus the subsequent Community Shield.

Arsenal's best player

Martin Odegaard was named as the best Premier League player of the 2022/23 season so far by FourFourTwo in January. Here's what we said then:

"Arsenal's captain has usually been the best player in every game he's been in: if he hasn't, he's been bettered by a piece of virtuoso brilliance. He's been the poster boy of this Gunners run – which at the halfway point, looks like equalling the Prem points record – and his own development has been the backbone to Arsenal becoming the best side in the league right now.

"This is an individual award, of course – but when both players sum up both teams, we have to give it to the leaders. Arteta is often seen talking to his "teacher's pet" from the sidelines. They share the same squad number – and Odegaard is his manager's representative in every moment."

Arsenal stadium

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Emirates Stadium was built to replace Arsenal's legendary Highbury in 2006. With a capacity of 60,704, it is one of the largest football grounds in England.

Arsenak's top Premier League scorers

Thierry Henry leads the list of Arsenal's top Premier League scorers.

Here's how the top five looks:

1. Thierry Henry - 175 goals

2. Ian Wright - 104 goals

3. Robin van Persie - 96 goals

4. Dennis Bergkamp - 87 goals

5. Olivier Giroud - 73 goals

Arsenal honours

Premier League: Three times winners

First Division: Eight times winners

FA Cup: 14 times winners

EFL Cup: Two times winners

Community Shield: 16 times winners

European Cup Winners' Cup: One time winners

Inter-City Fairs Cup: one time winners