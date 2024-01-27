Ranked! The 20 best Premier League players of 2023/24 so far

The Premier League is shaping up nicely, with an exciting title race, a surprise contender in Aston Villa, some big clubs underperforming and new boys Luton Town faring better than many expected.

As always, there are lots of intriguing subplots and star players to keep an eye on across the division as we enter the home stretch, with individual honours also at stake. At FourFourTwo, we set about compiling a list of the 20 best players in the Premier League based on their performances so far this season.

There are several representatives from Liverpool, Manchester City and Arsenal, who lead the way at the top, along with a smattering from further down the table.

The best Premier League players of the season so far

20-16

20. Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United)

Jarrod Bowen celebrates scoring against Manchester United (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Hammers had to move on from Michail Antonio at some point and found a great solution by shifting Jarrod Bowen up front. Whether played out wide or through the middle, he's been a constant threat, scoring 11 goals in 20 appearances for David Moyes' side as they target Europe once more.

19. Julian Alvarez (Manchester City)

Julian Alvarez in action against Newcastle United (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's difficult to do better than winning a treble in your first season with a new club but, regardless of what silverware Man City collect over the coming months, Julian Alvarez has enjoyed a breakthrough year and become integral to the team. He's often filled in for Kevin De Bruyne as an attacking midfielder and started every league game for the reigning champions.

18. Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa)

Douglas Luiz converts a penalty against Burnley (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Brazilian international has wonderful technique and strikes the ball so cleanly, both in open play and from set pieces. All six of Douglas Luiz's league goals, including a brace against West Ham United, have come at Villa Park in the best season of his career so far.

17. Dominic Solanke (Bournemouth)

Dominic Solanke prepares to shoot as Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister and Virgil van Dijk close him down (Image credit: Getty Images)

Those early struggles in the Premier League, after arriving from Liverpool for a big fee, have been forgotten amid a superb resurgence. Dominic Solanke has led the line with presence and purpose for Bournemouth, scoring an impressive 12 goals. A return to the England squad is in his sights.

16. Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa)

Ollie Watkins whips up the Aston Villa crowd (Image credit: Getty Images)

Unai Emery has completely transformed Aston Villa since taking over in November 2022 and no player epitomises that better than Ollie Watkins. Lacking confidence under Steven Gerrard, reassurance and clear instruction from his replacement has turned the 28-year-old into one of the Premier League's top strikers. Nine goals and eight assists is a great return at this stage of the season.

15-11

15. Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United

Anthony Gordon applauds the Newcastle supporters after a draw with West Ham (Image credit: Getty Images)

It took Anthony Gordon a while to get going after his acrimonious departure from Everton for £40 million last January. A reset over the summer served him well and he's been Newcastle's best player this season, flying down the left flank at will and delivering 14 attacking contributions. International recognition surely awaits.

14. Ruben Dias (Manchester City)

Ruben Dias protects the ball from Crystal Palace's Michael Olise (Image credit: Getty Images)

Although Ruben Dias hasn't quite been at his imperious best this season, he remains the lynchpin of one of the Premier League's meanest defences. Pep Guardiola infamously loves to rotate his team but, when available, the powerful Portuguese centre-back is almost certain to start.

13. Cole Palmer (Chelsea)

Cole Palmer's trademark celebration after scoring a penalty against Fulham (Image credit: Getty Images)

Last summer, Cole Palmer asked for a loan move and was given an ultimatum: either stay at Man City or leave on a permanent deal. Chelsea snapped him up for £40 million and he's quickly started repaying their faith. For such a young player, he's shown outstanding composure and maturity to go alongside his undoubted technical ability. He makes things happen for Mauricio Pochettino's side.

12. Son Heung-min (Tottenham Hotspur)

Son Heung-min gestures to a teammate during Tottenham's win over Bournemouth (Image credit: Getty Images)

By his own high standards, last season was a disappointing one for Son Heung-min, who was suffering with a hernia problem for several months. No longer inhibited by fitness issues, he's spearheading a Tottenham team that's been reinvigorated by the appointment of Ange Postecoglou. The departures of Hugo Lloris and Harry Kane have given him even more responsibility as captain, figurehead and chief goal threat.

11. Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

Bukayo Saka unleashes a shot against Brighton (Image credit: Getty Images)

Still just 22, Bukayo Saka has already made more than 200 competitive appearances for Arsenal. They rely on him heavily, perhaps too much sometimes, but his influence and ability more than justify that faith. The Gunners haven't been anywhere near as impressive going forward as they were last season, but Saka remains the difference-maker in attack.

10-6

10. Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

Erling Haaland celebrates after scoring against Liverpool (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Norwegian goal machine showed no signs of slowing down until fracturing a bone in his foot against Aston Villa in early December. Despite being out of action since then, Erling Haaland remains the Premier League's joint-top goalscorer alongside Mohamed Salah. He's unlikely to match last season's incredible tally but it won't be for want of trying.

9. John McGinn (Aston Villa)

John McGinn forces his way past Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus (Image credit: Getty Images)

The last of three Aston Villa players to make our top 20, John McGinn is the driving force at the heart of Unai Emery's side, who have become surprise title challengers. The Scotland international has a winning mentality, unbelievable stamina and no shortage of quality on the ball. He sets the tone and his teammates follow suit.

8. Bernardo Silva (Manchester City)

Bernardo Silva in action against Tottenham (Image credit: Getty Images)

No player has featured in more matches for Pep Guardiola than Bernardo Silva. There can be no higher compliment to his talent, work rate and tactical awareness than perhaps the greatest manager of all time relying on him so much. The 29-year-old's versatility has seen him fill multiple roles at Manchester City and he's been at his fluent best this season.

7. Declan Rice (Arsenal)

Declan Rice is closed down by West Ham's James Ward-Prowse (Image credit: Getty Images)

The dynamic midfielder has taken the move to Arsenal, and a world of much greater pressure and expectation, comfortably in his stride. The Gunners had to adapt their build-up play to accommodate Declan Rice but he's contributed so much out of possession to make them a more balanced team. Chipping in with vital goals against Manchester United, Chelsea and Luton Town has helped his cause too.

6. William Saliba (Arsenal)

William Saliba keeps his eyes on the ball against Chelsea (Image credit: Getty Images)

As Virgil van Dijk enters the twilight of his career, William Saliba seems like his natural successor as the league's best centre-back. The Frenchman exudes a similar effortless calm in the way he shuts down opposition attacks and brings the ball forward. It took him longer than expected to break into the Arsenal team after his move from Saint-Etienne but it was certainly worth the wait.

5-1

5. Alisson (Liverpool)

Alisson works out his angles against Manchester City (Image credit: Getty Images)

The only goalkeeper to make our list is Liverpool's long-standing number one. Since arriving from Roma in the summer of 2018, Alisson has helped take the club to new heights in the modern era, winning six trophies, including the Champions League and a first Premier League title. An excellent all-rounder, his distribution and shot-stopping are both truly elite.

4. Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

Trent Alexander-Arnold celebrates Liverpool's win over Newcastle (Image credit: Getty Images)

Last year was tough for Liverpool, as the system that had worked so well for them under Jurgen Klopp started malfunctioning. It was reinvented with the help of new signings and a different role for Trent Alexander-Arnold. Operating as an inverted full-back, he receives the ball more in central positions, bringing his superb range of passing to the fore. The impact on results and performances is clear to see.

3. Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

Virgil van Dijk assesses his options for a pass (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Dutch international has been holding a makeshift back four together in recent weeks as Liverpool have moved clear at the top. Virgil van Dijk took over as captain following Jordan Henderson's controversial exit for Saudi Arabia and has been a real leader, utterly dominant at the heart of the league's best defence, with just 18 goals conceded.

2. Rodri (Manchester City)

Rodri celebrates a goal against Sheffield United with Bernardo Silva (Image credit: Getty Images)

Nobody can replicate what Rodri does for Man City. Several have tried, including £42 million signing Kalvin Phillips, and been found wanting. He doesn't have the star power or match-winning magic of Kevin de Bruyne, but he's arguably even more important to the club's success. He unselfishly cuts out danger, imposes order and launches attacks.

1. Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah enjoys the acclaim of the crowd after scoring against Newcastle (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mohamed Salah has successfully adapted to a different role in the Liverpool attack since Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino moved on. The last remnant of that fabled frontline is as prolific as ever, while also setting up more chances for his teammates. No other player has more goals or assists in the Premier League this season than the Egyptian superstar. Can he inspire Liverpool to the title in Jurgen Klopp's final campaign?