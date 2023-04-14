Aston Villa v Newcastle United live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Aston Villa v Newcastle United live stream and match preview, Saturday April 15, 12.30pm BST

Looking for a Aston Villa v Newcastle United live stream? Aston Villa v Newcastle United is on BT Sport in the UK.

Two of the Premier League’s form sides go head-to-head when Aston Villa host Newcastle United in a battle between two sides seeking European qualification.

Villa are on a four-match winning run and are unbeaten in seven, a streak that has propelled Unai Emery’s side into the top six.

Newcastle, meanwhile, have won their last five league games and sit in third with a three-point cushion and a game in hand over fifth-placed Tottenham in the top-four race.

The Magpies will have fond recent memories of this fixture; they thumped Villa 4-0 at St. James’ Park back in October in their first meeting of the season.

Kick-off is at 12.30pm BST.

Team news

Boubacar Kamara, Jed Steer, Leon Bailey, Matty Cash and Philippe Coutinho are injured for Villa.

Newcastle have a trio of absentees to deal with – the injured Miguel Almiron, Emil Krafth and Allan Saint Maximin.

Form

Aston Villa: WWWWD

Newcastle: WWWWW

Referee

John Brooks is the referee for Aston Villa v Newcastle United.

Stadium

Aston Villa v Newcastle United will be played at Villa Park in Birmingham

Kick-off and channel

Aston Villa v Newcastle United is on BT Sport 1 in the UK. It kicks off at 12.30pm BST.

