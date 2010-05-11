Avram favourite for Upton Park post

Avram Grant is the 4/7 favourite with Paddy Power to be the next manager of West Ham following Gianfranco ZolaÃ¢ÂÂs sacking on Tuesday.

It was probably inevitable that everyoneÃ¢ÂÂs favourite Italian import since Dolmio would feel the sharp side of the Gold and Sullivan sword.

The new owners risk the wrath of the Upton Park faithful who appreciated everything Zola and his assistant Steve Clarke did after inheriting a sinking ship from the previous manager and owner.

Avram GrantÃ¢ÂÂs closest rivals could be former Hammers defender Slaven Bilic at 13/2 and former Man City manager Mark Hughes at 9/1.

Grant can expect to inherit a slightly better situation at West Ham compared to cash-strapped Portsmouth in that he might have a few quid to spend.

Bilic would be a popular choice with the fans as they believe he knows what it means to wear the Claret and Blue. Whether Bilic is a Ã¢ÂÂyesÃ¢ÂÂ man that the owners are looking for remains to be seen.

Two former West Ham managers have not been completely ruled out of returning either, with Alans Curbishley and Pardew both at 14/1. However, this seems unlikely especially with Curbishley only recently settling up his severance and Pardew being generally regarded as something of a idiot.

Next West Ham Manager

4/7 Avram Grant

13/2 Slaven Bilic

9/1 Mark Hughes

12/1 Alex McLeish

14/1 Alan Curbishley

14/1 Alan Pardew

16/1 Steve Clarke

16/1 Dave Jones

16/1 Martin Jol

16/1 Glenn Hoddle

40/1 Paul Lambert

50/1 Stuart Pearce

50/1 Sven-Goran Eriksson

50/1 Roy Keane

50/1 Darren Ferguson

50/1 Walter Smith

66/1 Phil Brown

66/1 Simon Grayson

66/1 Alan Shearer

Others available

