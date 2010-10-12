Badge kissers, killers and little donkeys

Hilario Ã¢ÂÂThe Ice Truck KillerÃ¢ÂÂ Navarro

For some he always looks like he has only just woken up. Others prefer to point out he belongs to the Dmitri Kharine school of keepers by wearing his tracksuit for the duration of games. To this blogger, he bears a startling reminiscence to the baddy from the first series of Dexter Ã¢ÂÂ the Ice truck killer.

To previous coaches at Independiente, Hilario Navarro simply hadnÃ¢ÂÂt been the favoured number one, but new man on the block Antonio Mohamed had no doubt in putting him in goal for the derby with Racing. He made several brilliant saves, earned a 10/10 rating from almost all the papers, and won Independiente the clÃÂ¡sico. Some would say with their finishing, Racing lost the clÃÂ¡sico, but weÃ¢ÂÂll stick with the positive for now.

Juan Manuel Ã¢ÂÂThe Little DonkeyÃ¢ÂÂ MartÃÂ­nez

When Wigan decided to pay ÃÂ£6.3 million to have Mauro Boselli sit on their bench, Estudiantes went looking for a replacement. They found him at VÃÂ©lez, and indeed HernÃÂ¡n LÃÂ³pez scored for the pincha this weekend. That move in turn opened the door for Juan Manuel MartÃÂ­nez to get more minutes at VÃÂ©lez.

With every weekend he is improving, and his second at the weekend reminded everyone just why he was nicknamed after Ariel Ortega for his trickery in the area and brilliant finish. He was in inspired form as VÃÂ©lez hit ColÃÂ³n for six. MartÃÂ­nez, along with his teammate Santiago Silva, is the leagueÃ¢ÂÂs top scorer with six.

MatÃÂ­as Ã¢ÂÂThe Badge KisserÃ¢ÂÂ Gimenez

When Clemente Ã¢ÂÂa red card waiting to happenÃ¢ÂÂ Rodriguez lived up to his (pretend) middle name last weekend, Claudo Borghi was forced into making at least one change for the traditionally tricky trip to Tigre.

In came MatÃÂ­as Gimenez, who Boca purchased from Tigre just a year ago, and predictably the 27-year-old opened the scoring against his old side. In reacting to the goal, he first put his hands together and apologized to the home fans. Fair enough. But then, just split seconds later, he was reaching for the badge of his current side and giving it an affectionate kiss. And then they complain they get abuse from the terracesÃ¢ÂÂ¦

Erik Ã¢ÂÂHeÃ¢ÂÂs going to be a bit specialÃ¢ÂÂ Lamela

River taking on Gimnasia was as much of a six pointer as they come. Both are in the relegation playoff zone, and going head to head on MondayÃ¢ÂÂs bank holiday gave either the opportunity to get some breathing space ahead of the other.

Gimnasia, however, have been poor this season. River should have won easily. In the first half, the 18 year old Erik Lamela terrorized the Gimnasia defense, hit the woodwork, and looked like RiverÃ¢ÂÂs best chance of creating a goal.

Nobody understood why he didnÃ¢ÂÂt come out after half time. Stories of a bust up with Ortega in the dressing room must be true, because nothing else explains why he didnÃ¢ÂÂt carry on. River failed to score, and were booed off the pitch.

River Plate relegation watch: The millionaires failed to capitalise on HuracÃÂ¡n, All Boys and Tigre all dropping points, and are still five points from safety.

Quilmes win watch: good point in Rosario for the Brewers, but still no win in sight.

Title watch: Estudiantes were eight points clear for a couple of hours on Friday night, but Arsenal and VÃÂ©lez both won, bringing back the deficit to five points.

RESULTS Estudiantes 2-0 Olimpo; Arsenal 1-0 Banfield; HuracÃÂ¡n 1-1 All Boys; LanÃÂºs 2-0 San Lorenzo; Argentinos 0-0 Godoy Cruz; NewellÃ¢ÂÂs 1-1 Quilmes; Independiente 1-0 Racing; VÃÂ©lez 6-0 ColÃÂ³n; Tigre 1-2 Boca; River 0-0 Gimnasia.

