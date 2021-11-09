Barclays FA Women's Super League top scorers 2021/22

1. Kim Little - Arsenal (6 goals)

Kim Little’s more advanced role under Arsenal coach Jonas Eidevall has paid dividends for Little’s goalscoring with the Scot already exceeding last year’s total of five goals, only six games into the new season. Her opener against Aston Villa helped Arsenal break down a stubborn side who had managed to keep the Gunners out for fifty minutes, demonstrating how lethal Little can be from the edge of the box.

Little has also continued her fine form from the penalty spot, scoring from 12 yards out against Manchester City, one of two goals she scored in that game. No player has scored more Barclays FA Women's Super League penalties than Kim Little who has successfully converted 15.

2. Sam Kerr - Chelsea (5 goals)

Sam Kerr has shown no let up in her scoring habits this season, as she already leads the way in her search for a second Barclays FA Women's Super League Golden Boot. With five goals in five games, Kerr is scoring at an even quicker rate than she did last year where she managed 21 goals in 22 games.

Kirby ➡️ Kerr 💥@samkerr1 heads home her fifth goal of the season! Watch the #BarclaysFAWSL live on @SkySports 📺 pic.twitter.com/zEvrDA89E3October 2, 2021 See more

=3. Vivianne Miedema - Arsenal (4 goals)

Vivianne Miedema, the all-time Barclays FA Women's Super League top scorer, missed out on last year’s Golden Boot for the first time she had played a full season in the Barclays FA Women's Super League. Despite scoring 18 goals, Sam Kerr took home the honour, although with Miedema famous for being disdainful of individual awards, it is hard to know whether it bothered her.

Under new manager Jonas Eidevall, some other Arsenal players have taken the spotlight this season but the Dutch striker has continued to do what she does best, scoring four times in the opening five matches. Her opener against Barclays FA Women's Super League champions Chelsea at the Emirates set Arsenal up for a famous 3-2 win, and she also opened the scoring in Arsenal's 5-0 demolition of Manchester City.

=3. Beth Mead - Arsenal (4 goals)

Beth Mead could easily have looked at Arsenal’s summer signings and felt disheartened, with the additions of Nikita Parris and Tobin Heath leaving many to wonder how much game time Mead would get this season. Instead, she has been Arsenal’s stand-out player, and looks rejuvenated at both domestic and international level.

This supersonic version of Beth Mead announced herself at the Emirates on the opening day of the season as she scored twice to help Arsenal beat Chelsea for the first time since October 2018.

=5. Katie McCabe - Arsenal (3 goals)

Arsenal’s player of the season last year, Katie McCabe has already made her mark on this one by scoring three goals – two of which have involved chipping the goalkeeper.

Her first against Aston Villa came from 38 metres out, a wonderful lob that sailed over the top of the back-pedalling Hannah Hampton and into the net. Clearly buoyed by that effort, she scored another lob in her very next Barclays FA Women's Super League game against Everton, chipping over the top of goalkeeper Sandy MacIver from the edge of the area.

From how far out?! 😱The @BarclaysFooty October Goal of the Month: @Katie_McCabe11 🆚 @AVWFCOfficial! #BarclaysFAWSL @ArsenalWFC pic.twitter.com/0AjdUx4xnENovember 4, 2021 See more

=5. Pernille Harder - Chelsea (3 goals)

Despite Chelsea’s record signing scoring nine times last season, there were some who had maybe expected more from Pernille Harder. The twice UEFA Women’s Player of the Year is answering any critics this season, as she has taken it up a notch in a Chelsea shirt this season. With coach Emma Hayes saying she has benefited from a full pre-season with the side, Harder was the one to finally break the deadlock against Leicester City for Chelsea after 83 minutes, whilst her stunning solo goal against Manchester United saw her dribble the ball from the halfway line.

=5. Fran Kirby - Chelsea (3 goals)

Fran Kirby marked her return from illness last season with an incredible 16 goals for Chelsea, which was more than one goal for every 90 minutes she played. She has not set off at quite the same pace this year, but her three goals have helped contribute to Chelsea’s wins against Everton, Manchester United and Leicester.

=5. Alessia Russo - Manchester United (3 goals)

Alessia Russo’s return to the Barclays FA Women's Super League from college in the USA was cruelly cut short last year when she picked up a season-ending hamstring injury. Fortunately, she has started this season with the same enthusiasm as before, scoring three goals in three starts for Manchester United. A goal in the Manchester derby which briefly sent United ahead as well as an impressive solo strike against Tottenham have demonstrated that 22-year-old Russo is one of the best centre-forwards in the league.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save over a third on standard price.

Restock your kit bag with the best deals for footballers on Amazon right now