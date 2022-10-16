Bayern Munich vs Freiburg live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for the Bundesliga clash

Bayern Munich vs Freiburg live stream and match preview, Sunday 16 October, 6:30pm BST

Looking for a Bayern Munich vs Freiburg live stream? We've got you covered with our handy guide.

Bayern Munich (opens in new tab) are chasing just their fifth Bundesliga win of the season as they host in-form Freiburg – who entered this round of fixtures second in the table.

Bundesliga champions in each of the past 10 seasons, Bayern have made a stuttering start to their latest title defence. Julian Nagelsmann's side have lost one and drawn four of their opening nine games, blowing a 2-0 lead at Borussia Dortmund last weekend to come away from Der Klassiker with only a point. They do come into this encounter off the back of a victory, though, having won 4-2 at Viktoria Plzen in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

Freiburg, meanwhile, head to the Allianz Arena in superb shape. Christian Streich's team haven't lost in more than two months, winning 10 and drawing three of their last 13 outing in all competitions. The Breisgau Brazilians are unbeaten on the road this term and are averaging over two goals per away match; they romped to a 4-0 Europa League win at Nantes last time out. Along with Bayern, they've conceded the [second-]fewest Bundesliga goals in 2022/23 (8).

Team news

Bayern will be without the suspended Kingsley Coman, who was sent off late on in Der Klassiker. Luca Hernandez and Bouna Sarr are definitely sidelined by injury; Matthijs de Ligt, Alphonso Davies, Serge Gnabry, Jamal Musiala, Manuel Neuer are all doubts after missing the midweek trip to the Czech Republic.

For Freiburg, meanwhile, Kimberly Ezekwem missed out with a muscle strain, while Manuel Gulde, Daniel-Kofi Kyereh and Roland Sallai are all doubtful.

Form

Bayern Munich: LWWDW

Freiburg: DWWDW

Referee

Sascha Stegemann will be the referee for Bayern Munich vs Freiburg.

Stadium

Bayern Munich vs Freiburg will be played at the Allianz Arena.

Other games

Union Berlin beat Borussia Dortmund 2-0 in the day's other Bundesliga match.

Kick-off and channel

Kick-off is at 6:30pm BST on Sunday 16 October and the game is being shown live on Sky Sport Arena (opens in new tab) in the UK.

