Behind the scenes at BT Sport: West Ham 3-3 Arsenal

Watching football must be the dream job, right? Some lucky blighters get paid to do it. And if you work at BT Sport, you might just be one of them.

FourFourTwo was fortunate enough to be invited along to join BT Sport on a Saturday as they covered West Ham 3-3 Arsenal. It was one helluva match (seen our Stats Zoneanalysis?) and we got to see what happens behind the scenes as the match was televised.

From hanging out in the Winnebago with Glenn Hoddle, David James and Howard Webb, to being pitchside with Jake and Ian Wright, chatting with Ian Darke and Paul Dempsey in the commentary positions, and seeing how the producers organise the show from the trucks outside the stadium, we checked it out.

Flick through our video gallery below to see what we saw as we explored the Boleyn Ground.

And, in case you missed them, here are some of our tweets from live on the day...

Jake's prediction for the game... He was wrong.

The main man @mrjakehumphrey thinks 0-2. Is he going to be right? #WHUvAFCpic.twitter.com/T2Hj3bwQ2W

— FourFourTwo (@FourFourTwo) April 9, 2016

Ian Wright's... He ducked out of it.

Mr @IanWright0 is sitting on the fence. Or is he?! pic.twitter.com/Zk7znxUhmU

— FourFourTwo (@FourFourTwo) April 9, 2016

The floor manager's phone going off just before the team were about to go on air!

Half-time behind the cameras with @btsportfootball... pic.twitter.com/mUuCDAi95k

— FourFourTwo (@FourFourTwo) April 9, 2016

Our overall thoughts: we were very impressed with BT Sport's team and their professionalism. If only their match predictions were a bit better...

