Arsenal's flaws exposed by handy Andy: 4 notes from West Ham 3-3 Arsenal

Andy Carroll took the headlines following his fantastic aerial display to see halt the momentum building for Arsenal, as he helped keep West Ham in the hunt for a Champions League place.

It was a sensational performance as his seven-minute hat-trick pegged back the Gunners, and FourFourTwo was at the Boleyn Ground to analyse the match at close quarters using our award-winning using Stats Zone - FREE on iOS and Android...

Here are our findings. You can also find real-time updates via our Stats Zone Twitter channel and analyse the game for yourself.

1. Carroll dominant in the six-yard box

It was a timely reminder of what the Gateshead-born frontman brings to a team ahead of Euro 2016, as Carroll beat up the Arsenal defence. The visitors' shortcomings were exposed many times as Payet and others found their tall and aerially dominant colleague time and again.

2. Arsenal fail to deal with crosses

The visitors looked set for a vital cross-town victory after cruising to a 2-0 lead. But by stepping off the gas and allowing balls into the box, Arsenal invited pressure, that brought the Hammers to life. Koscielny had a mixed game: he scored a crucial equalising goal and dealt with most of his aerial duels but Gabriel struggled beside him.

3. Payet and Co.'s sterling service

Dimitri Payet provided some brilliant centres from out wide, but he wasn't alone. West Ham's crossing in general was superb, with Arsenal's wide players not doing enough to stem the balls into the box. Slaven Bilic should also take credit for unleashing the former Liverpool and Newcastle United striker against a prey that showed itself to be unable to cope aerially or physically: problems that have dogged Arsenal for months.

4. Arsenal need to rectify those flaws

The Gunners looked dangerous on the break but just couldn't contain the dynamic Carroll. Maybe Per Mertesacker could have made a difference, with his additional height, but Arsene Wenger's side need to reflect on how they let the hosts off the hook and further damaged their faltering league title aspirations. They did at least dominate the early period of the game through good ball retention from Elneny and Ozil.