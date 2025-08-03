How to watch Bournemouth vs West Ham: Live streams for Premier League Summer Series friendly

BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 30: bou24celebrates scoring his team's third goal with teammate Evanilson during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Southampton FC at Vitality Stadium on September 30, 2024 in Bournemouth, England. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Watch Bournemouth vs West Ham today as the two sides meet in the final round of fixtures in the of the Premier League Summer Series in the USA, with all the details here on live streams.

Bournemouth vs West Ham key information • Date: Sunday, 3 August 2025 • Kick-off time: 2pm ET (local time) / 7pm BST • Venue: Mercedes Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia, USA • TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK) / Peacock (USA) • Watch from anywhere: Exclusive NordVPN mega-deal

Both sides could still mathematically win the Summer Series, although they'd be relying on Manchester United to lose to Everton later in the night.

Bournemouth beat Everton 3-0 in the opening fixture but succumbed 4-1 to United last time out. West Ham lost to United 2-1 before reversing that scoreline with a win over Everton.

It leaves both sides on 3 points and net-zero goal difference, and unless either side wins by three goals, they'll need United to suffer a heavier defeat against the Toffees.

If you want to watch this one unfold, then read on as our handy guide brings you all the details on how to watch Bournemouth vs West Ham online and on TV, wherever you are in the world.

How to watch Bournemouth vs West Ham in the UK

In the UK, the Premier League Summer Series is on Sky Sports, and you can watch Bournemouth vs West Ham on Sky Sports Main Event from 7pm BST.

Watch Bournemouth vs West Ham in the US

Fans in the US can watch Bournemouth vs West Ham on Peacock, the NBC streaming platform that carries half of Premier League games each week during the regular season.

Peacock plans start from $7.99 a month.

Watch Bournemouth vs West Ham from anywhere

What if you're away from home when Bournemouth vs West Ham is on, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster's T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

