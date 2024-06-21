Belgium vs Romania live stream: How to watch Euro 2024 for free

Romania will look to continue their winning start to the tournament against Belgium.

Looking for a Belgium vs Romania live stream? We've got you covered. Belgium vs Romania is free on ITV1 and ITVX in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch Euro 2024 free from anywhere.

Belgium vs Romania live stream Date: Saturday, June 22

Kick-off: 8pm BST / 3pm ET / 12pm PT

Belgium manager Domenico Tedesco seethed against VAR following his side's opening 1-0 defeat to Slovakia – "I want to be a fair loser," he said, noticeably raging – but he could just as easily have questioned his forwards' profligacy. Romelu Lukaku again struggled in front of goal at a major tournament, and the Red Devils must take the chances they create in a high-pressure game where a win is a must following the end of a 15-game unbeaten run.

Nicolae Stanciu's banger set Romania on the way to a superb 3-0 defeat of Ukraine in their opening fixture, a clinical display of counter-attacking intent despite seeing less than 30% of the ball. Edward Iordanescu, son of Anghel who led the country to the 1994 World Cup quarter-finals, proclaimed "a great day for Romania" but even better could be ahead if they stick to the gameplan.

Belgium vs Romania kick-off and TV channel

Belgium vs Romania kick-off is at 8pm BST on Saturday, June 22 in the UK. The game is free to watch on ITV1/ITVX.

In the US, kick-off time is 3pm ET / 12pm PT. The match will be shown on FOX in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

How to watch Belgium vs Romania for FREE in the UK

Use a VPN to watch FREE from anywhere

Belgium vs Romania is free on ITV1/ITVX for viewers in the UK. Outside the UK? No problem. If you're away from home and want to tune into ITVX as normal, you can use a VPN so that you don't get blocked by the broadcaster.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and will let you watch. And all the info going between is entirely encrypted, anonymous and safe – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there but, for Euro 2024, FourFourTwo recommends:

Referee

Szymon Marciniak of Poland will be the referee for Belgium vs Romania. You can find out more about the Euro 2024 referees here.

Stadium

Belgium vs Romania will be played at the RheinEnergieStadion in Cologne. Take a look at all of the Euro 2024 stadiums and see how it ranks.

International Euro 2024 TV rights

What channel is Euro 2024 on?

UK

All of the games are free to view in the UK, either on the BBC or ITV.

USA

In the USA, you can watch most Euro 2024 live streams on Fox – games will be shown on the Fox or FS1 cable channels. Do bear in mind, however, that five group games are also exclusive to ViX and FuboTV.

If you don't have cable, you can use services such as Sling and FuboTV to get the Fox channels.

Canada

Bell Media and TVA Sports has the rights to Euro 2024 in Canada.

Australia

Optus Sport will show all Euro 2024 games in Australia.

New Zealand

In New Zealand, you can watch all Euro 2024 games for free on TVNZ and the TVNZ Plus streaming service.