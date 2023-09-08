How to watch Euro 2024 live streams from anywhere in the world
Making sure you have access to a Euro 2024 live stream is vital. Here's how to watch the Germany European Championships, no matter where you are
Ensuring you've got a reliable Euro 2024 live stream is one of the most important things you can do ahead of the tournament next summer, with the European Championships the next international tournament on the agenda for sides from the continent.
Euro 2024 qualifying is still ongoing at the moment, with all 52 European teams all vying for a spot in the 24-nation tournament in Germany.
Viaplay and Channel 4 currently hold the broadcasting rights in the UK to showcase qualifying.
Once the tournament rolls around, however, Euro 2024 is free on BBC iPlayer and ITVX. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch Euro 2024 free from anywhere.
Watch Euro 2024 qualifying
England games during qualifying will be shown on Channel 4, a free-to-air channel. Every other qualifying game, involving every other nation, is available on Viaplay.
- Channel 4 (free)
- Use ExpressVPN to unblock BBC/ITV when overseas
- Viaplay (£14.99/mon or £119.88/year)
Euro 2024 qualifying fixtures
Group A
Friday 8 September
Cyprus vs Scotland, 7.45pm BST, Viaplay
Georgia vs Spain, 5pm BST, Viaplay
Tuesday 12 September
Spain vs Cyprus, 7.45pm BST, Viaplay
Norway vs Georgia, 7.45pm BST, Viaplay
Group B
Thursday 7 September
Netherlands vs Greece, 7.45pm BST, Viaplay
France vs Ireland, 7.45pm BST, Viaplay
Sunday 10 September
Ireland vs Netherlands, 7.45pm BST, Viaplay
Greece vs Gibraltar, 7.45pm BST, Viaplay
Group C
Saturday 9 September
Ukraine vs England, 5pm BST, Channel 4
North Macedonia vs Italy, 7.45pm BST, Viaplay
Tuesday 12 September
Italy vs Ukraine, 7.45pm BST, Viaplay
Malta vs North Macedonia, 7.45pm BST, Viaplay
Group D
Friday 8 September
Turkey vs Armenia, 7.45pm BST, Viaplay
Croatia vs Latvia, 7.45pm BST, Viaplay
Monday 11 September
Armenia vs Croatia, 5pm BST, Viaplay
Latvia vs Wales, 7.45pm BST, Viaplay
Group E
Thursday 7 September
Poland vs Faroe Islands, 7.45pm BST, Viaplay
Czech Republic vs Albania, 7.45pm BST, Viaplay
Sunday 10 September
Faroe Islands vs Moldova, 5pm BST, Viaplay
Albania vs Poland, 7.45pm BST, Viaplay
Group F
Saturday 9 September
Estonia vs Sweden, 5pm BST, Viaplay
Azerbaijan vs Belgium, 2pm BST, Viaplay
Tuesday 12 September
Sweden vs Austria, 7.45pm BST, Viaplay
Belgium vs Estonia, 7.45pm BST, Viaplay
Group G
Thursday 7 September
Lithuania vs Montenegro, 5pm BST, Viaplay
Serbia vs Hungary, 7.45pm BST, Viaplay
Sunday 10 September
Montenegro vs Bulgaria, 5pm BST, Viaplay
Lithuania vs Serbia, 7.45pm BST, Viaplay
Group H
Thursday 7 September
Kazakhstan vs Finland, 3pm BST, Viaplay
Slovenia vs Northern Ireland, 7.45pm BST, Viaplay
Denmark vs San Marino, 7.45pm BST, Viaplay
Sunday 10 September
Kazakhstan vs Northern Ireland, 2pm BST, Viaplay
Finland vs Denmark, 5pm BST, Viaplay
San Marino vs Slovenia, 7.45pm BST, Viaplay
Group I
Saturday 9 September
Andorra vs Belarus, 5pm BST, Viaplay
Kosovo vs Switzerland, 7.45pm BST, Viaplay
Romania vs Israel, 7.45pm BST, Viaplay
Tuesday 12 September
Switzerland vs Andorra, 7.45pm BST, Viaplay
Romania vs Kosovo, 7.45pm BST, Viaplay
Israel vs Belarus, 7.45pm BST, Viaplay
Group J
Friday 8 September
Luxembourg vs Iceland, 7.45pm BST, Viaplay
Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Liechtenstein, 7.45pm BST, Viaplay
Slovakia vs Portugal, 7.45pm BST, Viaplay
Monday 11 September
Slovakia vs Liechtenstein, 7.45pm BST, Viaplay
Portugal vs Luxembourg, 7.45pm BST, Viaplay
Iceland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, 7.45pm BST, Viaplay
Euro 2024 Qualifying group tables
Group A
|POS
|TEAM
|P
|G/D
|PTS
|1
|Scotland
|4
|8
|12
|2
|Georgia
|3
|-1
|4
|3
|Norway
|4
|-2
|4
|4
|Spain
|2
|1
|3
|5
|Cyprus
|3
|-6
|0
Group B
|POS
|TEAM
|P
|G/D
|PTS
|1
|France
|4
|9
|12
|2
|Greece
|3
|3
|6
|3
|Republic of Ireland
|3
|1
|3
|4
|Netherlands
|2
|-1
|3
|5
|Gibraltar
|4
|-12
|0
Group C
|POS
|TEAM
|P
|G/D
|PTS
|1
|England
|4
|14
|12
|2
|Ukraine
|3
|0
|6
|3
|Italy
|2
|1
|3
|4
|North Macedonia
|3
|-7
|3
|5
|Malta
|4
|-8
|0
Group D
|POS
|TEAM
|P
|G/D
|PTS
|1
|Turkey
|4
|2
|9
|2
|Armenia
|3
|2
|6
|3
|Croatia
|2
|2
|4
|4
|Wales
|4
|-3
|4
|5
|Latvia
|3
|-3
|0
Group E
|POS
|TEAM
|P
|G/D
|PTS
|1
|Czech Republic
|3
|5
|7
|2
|Albania
|3
|3
|6
|3
|Moldova
|4
|-1
|5
|4
|Poland
|3
|-2
|3
|5
|Faroe Island
|3
|-5
|1
Group F
|POS
|TEAM
|P
|G/D
|PTS
|1
|Austria
|4
|6
|10
|2
|Belgium
|3
|6
|7
|3
|Sweden
|3
|0
|3
|4
|Estonia
|3
|-4
|1
|5
|Azerbaijan
|3
|-8
|1
Group G
|POS
|TEAM
|P
|G/D
|PTS
|1
|Hungary
|3
|5
|7
|2
|Serbia
|3
|4
|7
|3
|Montenegro
|3
|-1
|4
|4
|Bulgaria
|4
|-4
|2
|5
|Lithuania
|3
|-4
|1
Group H
|POS
|TEAM
|P
|G/D
|PTS
|1
|Finland
|4
|7
|9
|2
|Kazakhstan
|4
|4
|9
|3
|Denmark
|4
|2
|7
|4
|Slovenia
|4
|1
|7
|5
|Northern Ireland
|4
|-1
|3
|6
|San Marino
|4
|-13
|0
Group I
|POS
|TEAM
|P
|G/D
|PTS
|1
|Switzerland
|4
|9
|10
|2
|Romania
|4
|3
|8
|3
|Israel
|4
|-1
|7
|4
|Belarus
|4
|-6
|3
|5
|Kosovo
|4
|-1
|3
|6
|Andorra
|4
|-4
|1
Group J
|POS
|TEAM
|P
|G/D
|PTS
|1
|Portugal
|4
|14
|12
|2
|Slovakia
|4
|4
|10
|3
|Luxembourg
|4
|-2
|7
|4
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|4
|-4
|3
|5
|Iceland
|4
|2
|3
|6
|Liechtenstein
|4
|-14
|0
Watch for free
Euro 2024 live stream: How to watch Euro 2024 free
Both the UK and Germany will be showing the Euros on free-to-air channels, with BBC and ITV having the rights in Britain, and ARD, ZDF and RTL showing it in Germany.
UK: BBC – Half of all Euro 2024 games
In the UK, you can get free access to BBC channels on television and on iPlayer just by confirming you have a TV license.
When you're out of the country, you can still watch the BBC, but you'll need a VPN to access it – FourFourTwo recommends ExpressVPN, which you can get for £5.92 a month, plus three months free.
UK: ITV – Half of all Euro 2024 games
UK-dwellers can also access channels on television and online with confirmation of a TV license.
When you're out of the country, you can still watch ITV, but you'll need a VPN to access it – FourFourTwo recommends ExpressVPN, which you can get for £5.92 a month, plus three months free.
International Euro 2024 TV rights
What channel is Euro 2024 on?
UK
All of the games in the UK are either on the BBC or ITV.
USA
Fox are the Euro 2024 rights holders in the States. Games are on Fox or FS1 cable channels.
If you don't have cable, you can use services such as Sling and FuboTV to get the Fox channels.
- Sling Blue ($22.50 first month)
- FuboTV (7-day free trial)
Canada
TVA Sports has the rights to Euro 2024.
- TVA Sports ($17.99/mon or $179.99/year)
Australia
Optus Sport will show all Euro 2024 games.
- Optus Sport ($24.99/$199.99)
VPN guide
Use a VPN to watch Euro 2024 from outside your country
If you’re out of the country for some or all of the Euros, then annoyingly your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!). You'll be blocked from watching it, which is not ideal if you’ve paid up for a subscription and still want to catch the action without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.
But assistance is on hand. To get around that, all you have to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is entirely encrypted – and that's a result.
There are plenty of good-value options out there, including:
ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee
FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!
