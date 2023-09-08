How to watch Euro 2024 live streams from anywhere in the world

Ensuring you've got a reliable Euro 2024 live stream is one of the most important things you can do ahead of the tournament next summer, with the European Championships the next international tournament on the agenda for sides from the continent.

Euro 2024 qualifying is still ongoing at the moment, with all 52 European teams all vying for a spot in the 24-nation tournament in Germany.

Viaplay and Channel 4 currently hold the broadcasting rights in the UK to showcase qualifying.

Once the tournament rolls around, however, Euro 2024 is free on BBC iPlayer and ITVX. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch Euro 2024 free from anywhere.

Watch Euro 2024 qualifying

England games during qualifying will be shown on Channel 4, a free-to-air channel. Every other qualifying game, involving every other nation, is available on Viaplay.

Euro 2024 qualifying fixtures

Group A

Friday 8 September

Cyprus vs Scotland, 7.45pm BST, Viaplay

Georgia vs Spain, 5pm BST, Viaplay

Tuesday 12 September

Spain vs Cyprus, 7.45pm BST, Viaplay

Norway vs Georgia, 7.45pm BST, Viaplay

Group B

Thursday 7 September

Netherlands vs Greece, 7.45pm BST, Viaplay

France vs Ireland, 7.45pm BST, Viaplay

Sunday 10 September

Ireland vs Netherlands, 7.45pm BST, Viaplay

Greece vs Gibraltar, 7.45pm BST, Viaplay

Group C

Saturday 9 September

Ukraine vs England, 5pm BST, Channel 4

North Macedonia vs Italy, 7.45pm BST, Viaplay

Tuesday 12 September

Italy vs Ukraine, 7.45pm BST, Viaplay

Malta vs North Macedonia, 7.45pm BST, Viaplay

Group D

Friday 8 September

Turkey vs Armenia, 7.45pm BST, Viaplay

Croatia vs Latvia, 7.45pm BST, Viaplay

Monday 11 September

Armenia vs Croatia, 5pm BST, Viaplay

Latvia vs Wales, 7.45pm BST, Viaplay

Group E

Thursday 7 September

Poland vs Faroe Islands, 7.45pm BST, Viaplay

Czech Republic vs Albania, 7.45pm BST, Viaplay

Sunday 10 September

Faroe Islands vs Moldova, 5pm BST, Viaplay

Albania vs Poland, 7.45pm BST, Viaplay

Group F

Saturday 9 September

Estonia vs Sweden, 5pm BST, Viaplay

Azerbaijan vs Belgium, 2pm BST, Viaplay

Tuesday 12 September

Sweden vs Austria, 7.45pm BST, Viaplay

Belgium vs Estonia, 7.45pm BST, Viaplay

Group G

Thursday 7 September

Lithuania vs Montenegro, 5pm BST, Viaplay

Serbia vs Hungary, 7.45pm BST, Viaplay

Sunday 10 September

Montenegro vs Bulgaria, 5pm BST, Viaplay

Lithuania vs Serbia, 7.45pm BST, Viaplay

Group H

Thursday 7 September

Kazakhstan vs Finland, 3pm BST, Viaplay

Slovenia vs Northern Ireland, 7.45pm BST, Viaplay

Denmark vs San Marino, 7.45pm BST, Viaplay

Sunday 10 September

Kazakhstan vs Northern Ireland, 2pm BST, Viaplay

Finland vs Denmark, 5pm BST, Viaplay

San Marino vs Slovenia, 7.45pm BST, Viaplay

Group I

Saturday 9 September

Andorra vs Belarus, 5pm BST, Viaplay

Kosovo vs Switzerland, 7.45pm BST, Viaplay

Romania vs Israel, 7.45pm BST, Viaplay

Tuesday 12 September

Switzerland vs Andorra, 7.45pm BST, Viaplay

Romania vs Kosovo, 7.45pm BST, Viaplay

Israel vs Belarus, 7.45pm BST, Viaplay

Group J

Friday 8 September

Luxembourg vs Iceland, 7.45pm BST, Viaplay

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Liechtenstein, 7.45pm BST, Viaplay

Slovakia vs Portugal, 7.45pm BST, Viaplay

Monday 11 September

Slovakia vs Liechtenstein, 7.45pm BST, Viaplay

Portugal vs Luxembourg, 7.45pm BST, Viaplay

Iceland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, 7.45pm BST, Viaplay

Euro 2024 Qualifying group tables

Group A

Swipe to scroll horizontally POS TEAM P G/D PTS 1 Scotland 4 8 12 2 Georgia 3 -1 4 3 Norway 4 -2 4 4 Spain 2 1 3 5 Cyprus 3 -6 0

Group B

Swipe to scroll horizontally POS TEAM P G/D PTS 1 France 4 9 12 2 Greece 3 3 6 3 Republic of Ireland 3 1 3 4 Netherlands 2 -1 3 5 Gibraltar 4 -12 0

Group C

Swipe to scroll horizontally POS TEAM P G/D PTS 1 England 4 14 12 2 Ukraine 3 0 6 3 Italy 2 1 3 4 North Macedonia 3 -7 3 5 Malta 4 -8 0

Group D

Swipe to scroll horizontally POS TEAM P G/D PTS 1 Turkey 4 2 9 2 Armenia 3 2 6 3 Croatia 2 2 4 4 Wales 4 -3 4 5 Latvia 3 -3 0

Group E

Swipe to scroll horizontally POS TEAM P G/D PTS 1 Czech Republic 3 5 7 2 Albania 3 3 6 3 Moldova 4 -1 5 4 Poland 3 -2 3 5 Faroe Island 3 -5 1

Group F

Swipe to scroll horizontally POS TEAM P G/D PTS 1 Austria 4 6 10 2 Belgium 3 6 7 3 Sweden 3 0 3 4 Estonia 3 -4 1 5 Azerbaijan 3 -8 1

Group G

Swipe to scroll horizontally POS TEAM P G/D PTS 1 Hungary 3 5 7 2 Serbia 3 4 7 3 Montenegro 3 -1 4 4 Bulgaria 4 -4 2 5 Lithuania 3 -4 1

Group H

Swipe to scroll horizontally POS TEAM P G/D PTS 1 Finland 4 7 9 2 Kazakhstan 4 4 9 3 Denmark 4 2 7 4 Slovenia 4 1 7 5 Northern Ireland 4 -1 3 6 San Marino 4 -13 0

Group I

Swipe to scroll horizontally POS TEAM P G/D PTS 1 Switzerland 4 9 10 2 Romania 4 3 8 3 Israel 4 -1 7 4 Belarus 4 -6 3 5 Kosovo 4 -1 3 6 Andorra 4 -4 1

Group J

Swipe to scroll horizontally POS TEAM P G/D PTS 1 Portugal 4 14 12 2 Slovakia 4 4 10 3 Luxembourg 4 -2 7 4 Bosnia and Herzegovina 4 -4 3 5 Iceland 4 2 3 6 Liechtenstein 4 -14 0

Watch for free

Euro 2024 live stream: How to watch Euro 2024 free

Both the UK and Germany will be showing the Euros on free-to-air channels, with BBC and ITV having the rights in Britain, and ARD, ZDF and RTL showing it in Germany.

UK: BBC – Half of all Euro 2024 games In the UK, you can get free access to BBC channels on television and on iPlayer just by confirming you have a TV license. When you're out of the country, you can still watch the BBC, but you'll need a VPN to access it – FourFourTwo recommends ExpressVPN, which you can get for £5.92 a month, plus three months free.

UK: ITV – Half of all Euro 2024 games UK-dwellers can also access channels on television and online with confirmation of a TV license. When you're out of the country, you can still watch ITV, but you'll need a VPN to access it – FourFourTwo recommends ExpressVPN, which you can get for £5.92 a month, plus three months free.

International Euro 2024 TV rights

What channel is Euro 2024 on?

UK

All of the games in the UK are either on the BBC or ITV.

USA

Fox are the Euro 2024 rights holders in the States. Games are on Fox or FS1 cable channels.

If you don't have cable, you can use services such as Sling and FuboTV to get the Fox channels.

Sling Blue ($22.50 first month)

FuboTV (7-day free trial)

Canada

TVA Sports has the rights to Euro 2024.

TVA Sports ($17.99/mon or $179.99/year)

Australia

Optus Sport will show all Euro 2024 games.

VPN guide

Use a VPN to watch Euro 2024 from outside your country

If you’re out of the country for some or all of the Euros, then annoyingly your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!). You'll be blocked from watching it, which is not ideal if you’ve paid up for a subscription and still want to catch the action without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

But assistance is on hand. To get around that, all you have to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is entirely encrypted – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there, including:

