Spain vs England live stream: How to watch Euro 2024 final for free

Can England conjure another magic moment like Ollie Watkins' last-minute winner in the semi?

Looking for a Euro 2024 final live stream? We've got you covered. Spain vs England is free on BBC One/BBC iPlayer and ITV1/ITVX in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch Euro 2024 free from anywhere.

Spain vs England live stream Date: Sunday, July 14



Kick-off: 8pm BST / 3pm ET / 12pm PT



FREE STREAM: BBC iPlayer and ITVX

After their 2-1 victory over France in the semi-final, Spain head into the Euro 2024 final having won all six of their matches in the tournament. Lamine Yamal’s stunning strike highlighted what a talent the teenage winger is, with Nico Williams also terrifying defenders on the other side.

England have not been quite as exciting as their opponents, but put in their best performance of the tournament against the Netherlands in the last round. Phil Foden looked dangerous once again before sub Ollie Watkins scored that last-minute winner.

Kick-off is at 8pm BST. Make sure you know how to watch Euro 2024 wherever you are.

Spain vs England kick-off and TV channel

Spain vs England kick-off is at 8pm BST on Sunday, July 14 in the UK. The game is free to watch on both BBC One/BBC iPlayer and ITV1/ITVX.

In the US, kick-off time is 3pm ET / 12pm PT. The Euro 2024 final will be shown on FOX in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

You can take a look at all the Euro 2024 kick-off times and the full Euro 2024 fixture schedule here.

How to watch the Euro 2024 final for FREE in the UK

You can watch a Spain vs England live stream for free (with a valid UK TV Licence) on either BBC iPlayer or ITVX. The Euro 2024 final will also be available on terrestrial TV channels BBC One and ITV1. Both broadcasters' coverage starts at 6.30pm BST ahead of the 8pm kick-off. Travelling outside the UK? Don't worry – as we explain below, you can watch it live or on-demand with the help of a VPN.

Use a VPN to watch FREE from anywhere

Spain vs England is free on BBC One and ITV1 for viewers in the UK. Outside the UK? No problem. If you're travelling abroad this weekend and want to tune into BBC iPlayer and ITVX as normal, you can use a VPN so that you don't get blocked by the broadcaster.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and will let you watch. And all the info going between is entirely encrypted, anonymous and safe – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there but, for Euro 2024, FourFourTwo recommends:

FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love NordVPN's super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4, PS5 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it! Get over 60% off NordVPN with this deal

NordVPN is basically a tap-in:

1. Install it: NordVPN

2. Fire it up and choose your service. So, if you want to watch a UK streaming service, choose the UK server.

3. Enjoy the game. Open up the iPlayer or ITVX and watch the stream.

Referee

François Letexier of France will be the referee for Spain vs England. You can find out more about the Euro 2024 referees here.

Stadium

Spain vs England will be played at the Olympiastadion in Berlin. Take a look at all of the Euro 2024 stadiums and see how it ranks.

International Euro 2024 TV rights

What channel is Euro 2024 on?

UK

All of the games – including the final – have been free to view in the UK, either on the BBC or ITV.

USA

In the USA, you can watch Euro 2024 live streams on the Fox network. The final will be available on the Fox channel.

If you don't have cable, you can use services such as Sling and FuboTV to get the Fox channels.

Sling Blue ($20.00 first month)

FuboTV (7-day free trial)

Canada

Bell Media and TVA Sports has the rights to Euro 2024 in Canada.

TVA Sports ($17.99/mon or $179.99/year)

Australia

Optus Sport has shown all Euro 2024 games – including the final – in Australia.

New Zealand

In New Zealand, you can watch all Euro 2024 games for free on TVNZ and the TVNZ Plus streaming service.