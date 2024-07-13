Spain vs England live stream: How to watch Euro 2024 final for free

Can the Three Lions finally lift the trophy?

England's Ollie Watkins raises his arm to celebrate his winning goal against the Netherlands in the Euro 2024 semi-final.
Can England conjure another magic moment like Ollie Watkins' last-minute winner in the semi? (Image credit: Image Photo Agency/Getty Images)
Looking for a Euro 2024 final live stream? We've got you covered. Spain vs England is free on BBC One/BBC iPlayer and ITV1/ITVX in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch Euro 2024 free from anywhere.

Spain vs England live stream

Date: Sunday, July 14

Kick-off: 8pm BST / 3pm ET / 12pm PT

FREE STREAM: BBC iPlayer and  ITVX

You can watch a Spain vs England live stream for free (with a valid UK TV Licence) on either BBC iPlayer or ITVX. The Euro 2024 final will also be available on terrestrial TV channels BBC One and ITV1. Both broadcasters' coverage starts at 6.30pm BST ahead of the 8pm kick-off.

Travelling outside the UK? Don't worry – as we explain below, you can watch it live or on-demand with the help of a VPN.

FourFourTwo's brainy office mates TechRadar love NordVPN's super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4, PS5 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price.

