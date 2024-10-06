Best Argentina defenders

Argentina has produced many of the finest footballers of all time.

Lionel Messi, Diego Maradona and Alfredo Di Stéfano are among the all-time greats to emerge from the South American nation.

It is sometimes said that when players grow up playing on the street in Argentina, it's not football, but jugar a la pelota ("playing with the ball").

In football terms, the nation is best known for flair players, dribblers, magicians. Defenders? Not so much. But Argentina has also been blessed with some top-class defensive players over the years. Here, a look at some of the very best...

33. Ezequiel Garay

Ezequiel Garay celebrates after scoring his penalty for Argentina against the Netherlands in the shootout in the semi-finals of the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ezequiel Garay won 32 caps for Argentina between 2007 and 2015 and was in the team edged out by Germany in extra time in the 2014 World Cup final.

Also a Copa América runner-up in 2015, the centre-back was more successful at youth level, winning the Under-20 World Cup with Argentina in 2005 and Olympic gold with the U-23 side at the 2008 Games. He also had a strong club career, winning trophies at Newell's, Benfica, Zenit Saint-Petersburg, Valencia and Real Madrid.

32. Ricardo Altamirano

Ricardo Altamirano in action for Argentina in the 1993 Copa América. (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the best Argentine defenders of his generation, Ricardo Altamirano played as a left-back in the 1980s and 1990s.

A two-time Copa América winner with the Albiceleste in 1991 and 1993, Altamirano also helped River Plate to a series of titles in his five years with the Buenos Aires giants – including the Copa Libertadores in 1996.

31. Fabián Basualdo

Fabian Basualdo in action for Argentina against Saudi Arabia in October 1992. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fabián Basualdo was Argentina's right-back for a brief but successful period between 1991 and 1993, featuring in two Copa América triumphs and a King Fahd Cup (which was the precursor to the Confederations Cup) success for the Albiceleste.

Basualdo made over 300 appearances for Newell's Old Boys and later played for River Plate, picking up Primera División titles with both clubs. The defender was also a handy goalkeeper and was called upon three times to play between the sticks during his time at River.

30. Gonzalo Montiel

Gonzalo Montiel in action for Argentina against Colombia in the Copa America final in July 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

An Argentine international since 2019, Gonzalo Montiel enjoyed huge success at River Plate before moving to Sevilla in 2021.

A Copa Libertadores and Europa League winner at club level, Montiel started at left-back in the 2021 and 2024 Copa América final victories for Argentina and came off the bench late in extra time as the Albiceleste beat France on penalties to claim the World Cup for a third time in 2022.

29. Nicolás Burdisso

Nicolas Burdisso gestures to his Argentina team-mates during a game against Mexico at the 2010 World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Nicolás Burdisso won close to 50 caps for Argentina between 2003 and 2011 and enjoyed hugely successful spells at both Boca Juniors and Inter at club level.

A three-time Copa Libertadores winner and twice Intercontinental Cup champion with Boca, the centre-back helped Inter to four Serie A titles and also had spells at Roma, Genoa and Torino. With Argentina, the defender was a Copa América finalist in 2007, but won the Under-20 World Cup in 2001 and helped the U-23 side to Olympic gold as an overage player in 2008.

28. Marcos Acuña

Marcos Acuña in action for Argentina against Colombia in September 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Marcos Acuña made his international debut in 2016 and has been part of the national team's recent success under Lionel Scaolini.

The former Sevilla and Sporting CP left-back has over 60 caps for Argentina. A starter in the 2021 and 2024 Copa América finals, he also came off the bench in the second half of Argentina's win on penalties in the World Cup final in 2022.

27. Martín Demichelis

Martin Demichelis on the ball for Argentina against Australia in September 2007. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Martín Demichelis won 51 caps for Argentina between 2005 and 2016, narrowly missing out on several trophies in that time.

A World Cup finalist in 2014, Demichelis was also a Copa América runner-up in 2015 and lost out to Brazil in the Confederations Cup showpiece a decade earlier. A centre-back who could also play as a defensive midfielder, Demichelis enjoyed more success at club level, winning plenty of silverware at River Plate, Bayern Munich and Manchester City.

26. José Chamot

Jose Chamot on the ball for Argentina against Greece at the 1994 World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

José Chamot won 43 caps for Argentina and represented the Albiceleste in the 1994, 1998 and 2002 World Cups.

A left-back who could also operate on the right and occasionally featured in central defence, Chamot came through the youth ranks at Rosario Central and later had spells at Lazio, Atlético Madrid and AC Milan.

25. Marcos Rojo

Marcos Rojo celebrates after scoring for Argentina against Nigeria at the 2014 World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Marcos Rojo won 61 caps for Argentina between 2011 and 2019 and was part of a generation of players that came close to silverware, only to miss out at the final hurdle on several occasions.

The former Manchester United defender impressed as Argentina reached the 2014 World Cup final, scoring a winner against Nigeria in the group stages. Runner-up in the Copa América in 2015, he was sent off in the final of the Copa América Centenario a year later as Argentina lost to Chile on penalties again.

24. Walter Samuel

Walter Samuel in action for Argentina against Qatar in November 2005. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A rugged and physically imposing centre-back, Walter Samuel won 56 caps for Argentina and was an Under-20 World Cup winner with the Albiceleste in 1997.

In a successful club career, Samuel won a Copa Libertadores with Boca Juniors, helped Roma to a Serie A title and won the treble in a trophy-laden spell at Inter. He also spent a season at Real Madrid and was a member of Lionel's Scaloni's staff at the 2022 World Cup.

23. Pablo Zabaleta

Pablo Zabaleta in action for Argentina against Bosnia-Herzegovina at the 2014 World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pablo Zabaleta won over 50 caps for Argentina and was part of the team which reached the World Cup final in 2014.

The popular right-back spent nine seasons at Manchester City, helping the Sky Blues win two Premier League titles and an FA Cup. He also won a gold medal with Argentina's Under-23 side in at the Beijing Olympics in 2008.

22. Roberto Sensini

Argentina's Roberto Sensini competes for the ball with Colombia's Victor Aristizabal in a World Cup qualifier in November 1997. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Roberto Sensini was a versatile operator who could play across a variety of defensive positions – at centre-back, full-back or even as a defensive midfielder.

Sensini won 60 caps for Argentina and was a World Cup finalist in 1990. After starting out at Newell's Old Boys, he spent most of his career in Italy with Udinese, Parma (two spells each) and Lazio.

21. Juan Simón

Argentina's Juan Simon (right) competes for the ball with Yugoslavia's Robert Prosinecki at the 1990 World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the best Argentine defenders of his generation, Juan Simón was an elegant sweeper who had long spells with Newell's Old Boys and Boca Juniors, plus stints in France with Monaco and Strasbourg.

Simón was part of the Argentine side which won the Under-20 World Cup in 1979 and featured for the Albiceleste in their run to the World Cup final at Italia 90.

20. Nahuel Molina

Nahuel Molina in action for Argentina against Uruguay in November 2021. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Nahuel Molina started for Argentina in six of their seven matches at the 2022 World Cup, including the final, as the Albiceleste claimed the trophy in Qatar.

The right-back scored his first international goal in the quarter-final against the Netherlands and was part of the squads which won the Copa América in 2021 and 2024.

19. Lisandro Martínez

Lisandro Martinez celebrates with the Copa America trophy after Argentina's win against Colombia in the final in July 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A valuable member of Lionel Scaloni's squad in a successful era for Argentina's national team, Lisandro Martínez was on the bench for the 2021 Copa América and 2022 World Cup finals.

But the former Ajax centre-back was in the team for the 2024 Copa América final as Argentina beat Colombia to take the trophy and scored a vital goal against Ecuador in the quarter-finals as the Albiceleste went through on penalties.

18. Cristián Romero

Cristian Romero in action for Argentina against Chile in September 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fiercely competitive and always committed, Cristián Romero has been a key part of Argentina's success since 2021, featuring in the 2021 and 2024 Copa América titles and also the 2022 World Cup win.

A threat at set pieces with his aerial ability, Romero likes to get forward and is known to be something of a risk taker. He started six out of seven matches at Qatar 2022.

17. Nicolás Tagliafico

Nicolas Tagliafico in action for Argentina against Italy in the Finalissima in June 2022. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Nicolás Tagliafico made his Argentina debut in 2017 and the hard-working left-back has been a reliable performer in a successful period for the Albiceleste.

The former Ajax defender started for Lionel Scaloni's side in the World Cup final win over France in 2022 and also in the 2024 Copa América triumph versus Colombia.

16. Gabriel Heinze

Argentina's Gabriel Heinze competes for the ball with Brazil's Luis Fabiano in a World Cup qualifier in June 2004. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gabriel Heinze played 72 times for Argentina and represented his national team at two World Cups and in two Copa América campaigns.

The former Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United and Real Madrid defender was a fiercely competitive left-back who could also operate in central defence. A two-time Copa América runner-up, he was part of Argentina's gold medal-winning side at the 2004 Olympics in Athens.

15. José Salomón

Argentina players celebrate their South American Championship victory in 1945. (Image credit: Getty Images)

José Salomón played 44 times for Argentina and would likely have won many more caps, but the centre-back's top-level career ended following a tackle by Brazil's Jair in 1946 which left him with a broken fibula and tibia and sparked a riot.

A former Argentina captain, Salomón was a key player in the teams which won the continental competition in 1941 and 1945. At club level, he is best remembered for a seven-year spell at Racing.

14. Silvio Marzolini

Argentina's Silvio Marzolini looks on as England's Nobby Stiles takes up possession at the 1966 World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Silvio Marzolini played for Argentina at the 1966 World Cup and the left-back was named in the team of the tournament.

Considered one of the best Argentine full-backs of all time, Marzolini was picked by Sir Bobby Charlton for his all-time XI in an interview with FourFourTwo in 2007. He spent most of his club career at Boca Juniors, winning a series of titles with the Buenos Aires giants in the 1960s.

13. Juan Pablo Sorín

Juan Pablo Sorin celebrates a goal for Argentina against Peru in a World Cup qualifier in September 2004. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Like so many great Argentine players, Juan Pablo Sorín was a product of the Argentinos Juniors academy and the marauding left-back was one of the national team's most emblematic players in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

A left-back, wing-back or midfielder, Sorín won 75 caps for Argentina and scored 11 goals. At club level, he is best remembered for his time at River Plate, Cruzeiro and Villarreal, but also had short spells at Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus and Lazio. He won the Under-20 World Cup with Argentina in 1995.

12. José Luis Cuciuffo

Argentina's Jose Luis Cuciuffo under pressure from England's Peter Beardsley at the 1986 World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

José Luis Cuciuffo was part of Carlos Bilardo's three-man back line for Argentina at the 1986 World Cup alongside Oscar Ruggeri and José Luis Brown. He won 21 caps in total.

The centre-back had spells at Vélez Sarsfield and Boca Juniors in his homeland, before spending three years in France with Nîmes Olympique. Fatally shot in a hunting accident in 2004, he was the first member of Argentina's 1986 side to pass away.

11. Jorge Olguín

Argentina's Jorge Olguin wins a header in the 1978 World Cup final against the Netherlands. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A centre-back in his club career, Jorge Olguín played mostly as a right-back for Argentina and was part of the team which won the World Cup in 1978.

Olguín had long spells at San Lorenzo, Independiente and Argentinos Juniors, winning the Copa Libertadores with the latter in 1985. He won 60 caps for Argentina between 1976 and 1982.

10. Luis Galván

Luis Galvan in action for Argentina against Brazil at the 1982 World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Luis Galván partnered Daniel Passarella in central defence for Argentina in their 1978 World Cup win and also featured in the 1982 tournament.

Galván made his debut in 1975 after coach César Luis Menotti decided to give a chance to players from Argentina's interior and went on to become a key member of the squads at the next two World Cups, earning praise for his performance in the 1978 final and winning over 30 caps in total.

9. Roberto Perfumo

Argentina's Roberto Perfumo competes for the ball with Italy's Luigi Riva at the 1974 World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

An elegant central defender who started his career as a midfielder, Roberto Perfumo played for Argentina in th 1966 and 1974 World Cups, winning 37 caps in total.

The centre-back was also a key member of the great Racing Club side of the 1960s, claiming two Primera División titles, a Copa Libertadores and an Intercontinental Cup. Later, he had successful spells with Cruzeiro and River Plate.

8. Nicolás Otamendi

Nicolas Otamendi in action for Argentina against the Netherlands at the 2022 World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Part of a generation of players which experienced a series of near misses at international level, Nicolás Otamendi enjoyed success with Argentina later in his career.

The former Manchester City centre-back has won over 100 caps for the Albiceleste and was a key player in the 2022 World Cup win, as well as the 2021 and 2024 Copa América triumphs.

7. Alberto Tarantini

Alberto Tarantini in action for Argentina against Brazil at the 1982 World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

An emblematic left-back for Argentina in the 1970s and early 1980s, Alberto Tarantini was part of the nation's World Cup-winning team on home soil in 1978 and was named in the tournament's All-Star XI.

Tarantini also won a Copa Libertadores with Boca Juniors in 1977 and briefly played for Birmingham City before returning to Argentina with Talleres and River Plate. He retired from Argentina duty after the 1982 World Cup.

6. Rafael Albrecht

Argentina's Rafael Albecht competes for the ball with West Germany's Uwe Seeler at the 1966 World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rafael Albrecht played for Argentina in the 1962 and 1966 World Cups and won a national championship with San Lorenzo, before spells in Mexico with Club León and Atlas.

A penalty specialist who would wait for the goalkeeper to commit before deciding where to shoot, Albrecht scored 95 career goals, making him one of the highest-scoring defenders in history.

5. José Luis Brown

Jose Luis Brown kisses the ball after scoring for Argentina against West Germany in the 1986 World Cup final. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Without a club at the time, José Luis Brown was a surprise inclusion in Argentina's 1986 World Cup squad and ended up in the team after Daniel Passarella was ruled out due to a bout of enterocolitis in Mexico.

Brown became a hero as he scored his only international goal in the final with a header against West Germany and refused to be substituted late in the game after dislocating his shoulder, making a hole in his shirt to support his arm amid the pain.

4. Roberto Ayala

Roberto Ayala celebrates at the end of Argentina's extra-time win over Mexico at the 2006 World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Strong in the air and a tenacious tackler, Roberto Ayala won over 100 caps for Argentina between 1994 and 2007 and is regarded as one of the nation's best-ever defenders.

A former Argentina captain, Ayala finished as runner-up in the 2004 and 2007 Copa América campaigns, but skippered the Under-23 side to Olympic gold as an overage player in 2004. In seven seasonns at Valencia, he won two La Liga titles and a UEFA Cup, finishing as a runner-up in the 2001 Champions League. He also had spells at River Plate, Napoli and AC Milan, among others.

3. Oscar Ruggeri

Oscar Ruggeri (centre) celebrates with Diego Simeone (left) and Sergi Vasquez after winning the Copa America in 1991. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A no-nonsense centre-back who won close to 100 caps for Argentina, Oscar Ruggeri is considered one of the nation's greatest defenders of all time.

Ruggeri was a key member of the Argentina teams which won the 1986 World Cup and finished as runners-up four years later, while also featuring in the Copa América triumphs in 1991 and 1993. At club level, the centre-back started out at Boca Juniors before controversially moving to River Plate. He also spent a season at Real Madrid and was named South American Footballer of the Year in 1991.

2. Javier Zanetti

Javier Zanetti in action for Argentina against Scotland in November 2008. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Javier Zanetti won 145 caps for Argentina between 1994 and 2011 and the former Inter favourite is considered one of the best right-backs of all time.

Nicknamed El Tractor due to his stamina and tireless runs up and down the flank, Zanetti could also play in midfield. A former Argentina captain, he played in two World Cups, but was surprisingly left out of the 2006 and 2010 squads. At club level, Zanetti made over 850 appearances for Inter after short spells with Talleres and Banfield and was a key member of the treble-winning team under José Mourinho in 2009/2010.

1. Daniel Passarella

Argentina captain Daniel Passarella lifts the World Cup trophy in 1978. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The first Argentine to get his hands on a World Cup trophy and the only Argentine to win it twice, Daniel Passarella is among the greatest defenders of all time.

Passarrella played as a centre-back or sweeper for River Plate, Fiorentina and Inter. A commanding presence at the back, he read the game superbly and was also a prolific scorer, netting over 130 career goals. Argentina's captain at the 1978 World Cup, he was a member of the 1986 squad but did not play a single minute after suffering from a bout of enterocolitis in Mexico.