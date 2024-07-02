Best Spanish attackers

Spain's special generation of players between 2008 and 2012 will always be associated with midfield mastery.

La Roja's three tournament triumphs in that time – Euro 2008, the 2010 World Cup and Euro 2012 – were inspired, after all, by some of the best midfielders in history.

The likes of Xavi, Andres Iniesta, Sergio Busquets, Cesc Fabregas and Xabi Alonso set Spain apart from the rest in an era-defining side.

But that team possessed some top talent in attack, too, and over the years Spain have been blessed with outstanding forward players. Here, a look at some of the very best...

34. Aritz Aduriz

Aritz Aduriz in action for Spain against Italy in a friendly in 2016. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Aritz Aduriz got better with age and was particularly impressive in his third spell at Athletic Club, scoring close to 150 goals in an eight-year stint at San Mames.

After winning a sole Spain cap in 2010, Aduriz returned to the national team in 2016 and scored in games against Italy and North Macedonia. He netted twice in 13 games overall for La Roja.

33. Jesus Maria Satrustegui

Jesus Maria Satrustegui in action for Spain against England at the 1982 World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jesus Maria Satrustegui played for his entire career at Real Sociedad and was part of the team which won back-to-back La Liga titles in the early 1980s.

Satrustegui scored eight goals in 32 caps, including one in Spain's first-ever win at Wembley in 1981. After suffering a serious injury in 1982, he never fully recovered and did not play for his country again.

32. Lamine Yamal

Lamine Yamal in action for Spain against Albania at Euro 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lamine Yamal made his full international debut for Spain at the age of 16 and 57 days and the youngster's extraordinary talent may see him top lists like this in future.

An electric winger with pace, quick feet and excellent dribbling ability, Yamal made his Barça bow at just 15 and racked up 50 appearances in his first full season with the first team. Already a key player for club and country, he has the world at his feet.

31. Nico Williams

Nico Williams in action for Spain against Italy at Euro 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite only making his international debut in 2022, Nico Williams Nico Williams has already established himself as a key player for Spain.

After impressing alongside his brother Iñaki at Athletic Club, Williams was called up by Luis Enrique and included in the squad for the 2022 World Cup. Involved again at Euro 2024, he was named Man of the Match as Spain beat Italy in the group stages.

30. Diego Costa

Diego Costa in action for Spain against Chile at the 2014 World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Diego Costa was born in Brazil and won two caps for the South American nation in 2013, but was allowed to switch international allegiance after receiving Spanish citizenship in 2014.

Costa represented Spain at the 2014 and 2018 World Cups, scoring 10 goals in 24 appearances overall. But the former Atletico Madrid and Chelsea striker never quite seemed suited to Spain's style.

29. Poli Rincon

Poli Rincon (second from bottom, front row) with the Spain team ahead of Euro 1984. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Poli Rincon's career will be remembered above all for one match – Spain's historic 12-1 win to seal qualification for Euro 1984 in epic fashion.

The former Real Betis striker scored four goals for Spain that night, but was left out of the squad for the tournament itself. He did go to the 1986 World Cup, although he didn't play. Rincon won 21 caps overall, scoring 10 goals.

28. Alvaro Negredo

Alvaro Negredo celebrates a goal for Spain against Georgia in October 2013. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Alvaro Negredo only played for Spain for four years, between 2009 and 2013, but the former Manchester City and Sevilla striker hit a creditable 10 goals in 21 games for La Roja.

Negredo was also part of Spain's squad at Euro 2012, starting in the semi-final victory over Portugal on penalties. A Premier League winner in his sole season at City in 2013/14, he hit 23 goals in 49 appearances in all competitions for the Sky Blues.

27. Paco Alcacer

Paco Alcacer celebrates a goal for Spain against Luxembourg in October 2014. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Paco Alcacer came through the youth ranks at hometown club Valencia and was selected to play for Spain in 2014.

The striker went on to score 12 goals in 19 appearances for La Roja between 2014 and 2019, but was not called up again after seeing his playing time significantly reduced in a spell at Barcelona.

26. Ismael Urzaiz

Ismael Urzaiz celebrates Spain's last-gasp win over Yugoslavia at Euro 2000. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ismael Urzaiz started his career at Real Madrid but made just a couple of appearances for Los Blancos and is best remembered for his 11-year spell at Athletic Club.

The imposing centre-forward scored over 100 goals for the Bilbao outfit between 1996 and 2007 and was a regular in the Spain squads for the first half of that time. He won 25 caps for La Roja, scoring eight goals.

25. Lobo Carrasco

Spain's Francisco Carrasco and France's Michel Platini in the final of Euro 1984. (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the most skilful players of his generation, Francisco Carrasco played 35 times for Spain, scoring five goals, and was part of the team which reached the final of Euro 1984.

Better known by his nickname Lobo (Wolf), Carrasco was a tricky winger or forward who came through the youth system at Barcelona and spent 11 years at the Catalan club between 1978 and 1989. He won three UEFA Cup Winners' Cups at Barça and was a European Cup finalist with the Blaugrana in 1986.

24. Iago Aspas

Iago Aspas celebrates after scoring for Spain against England at Wembley in 2016. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Strangely underused by Spain over the years, Iago Aspas has consistently been one of the country's best strikers and is a legend at Celta Vigo.

A move to Liverpool in 2013 did not work out, but the Galician rediscovered his best form after a return to Celta in 2015. Handed his international debut in 2016, he has scored six times in 20 appearances.

23. Dani Olmo

Dani Olmo celebrates after scoring for Spain in a friendly against Brazil in March 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Dani Olmo opted for an unorthodox career path as he signed for Dinamo Zagreb as a 16-year-old in 2014, but his impressive performances in Croatia earned him a call-up to the Spain squad in 2019.

The winger, who joined RB Leipzig in 2020, came off the bench as Spain won the UEFA Nations League in 2023. He was also involved at Euro 2020, setting up two goals in a 5-3 extra-time win over Croatia, and helped his nation to a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics later in the summer. Ahead of Euro 2024, he had won over 30 caps for Spain's senior side and scored eight goals.

22. Joseba Etxeberria

Spain's Joseba Etxeberria holds off France's Bixente Lizarazu at Euro 2000. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Joseba Etxeberria came through the youth system at Real Sociedad but controversially switched to Basque rivals Athletic Club early in his career.

Etxeberria, who played as a winger or a forward, went on to spend the rest of his career at San Mames and even played for free in his final season. He won 53 caps for Spain, scoring 12 goals.

21. Fernando Llorente

Spain's Fernando Llorente (left) competes for the ball with Portugal's Ricardo Costa at the 2010 World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fernando Llorente earned 24 caps for Spain, scoring seven goals, and was part of the squads which won the 2010 World Cup and Euro 2012.

An old-fashioned centre-forward, Llorente came off the bench to shake up Spain in their last-16 match against Portugal in South Africa. At club level, he represented the likes of Athletic Club, Napoli, Juventus and Tottenham.

20. Jesus Navas

Jesus Navas in action for Spain in a friendly against Northern Ireland ahead of Euro 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jesus Navas first played for Spain in 2009 and was part of the squads which won the 2010 World Cup and Euro 2012. A back-up then, he was in the team which claimed the UEFA Nations League title in 2023, becoming the first international footballer to win three different major tournaments

Used as a winger or as a right-back for Spain, the Sevilla icon has won over 50 caps for La Roja and has twice returned from long spells in the international wilderness.

19. Luis Aragones

Former Spain coach Luis Aragones during a training session in October 2006. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Best known internationally and by younger fans for leading Spain to victory as coach at Euro 2008, Luis Aragones was also an accomplished player in the 1960s and 1970s.

Aragones spent a decade at Atletico Madrid and scored 173 goals in all competitions, a record which stood until 2024, when he was surpassed by Antoine Griezmann. At international level, Aragones played 11 games and scored three goals.

18. Alfonso

Alfonso celebrates his winning goal for Spain against Yugoslavia at Euro 2000. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Alfonso played for both Real Madrid and Barcelona in his career, but is probably best remembered for his two spells at Real Betis.

The forward, who wore white boots at a time when it was rare, was part of Spain's gold medal-winning team at the 1992 Olympics. He played 38 times for the full side, scoring 11 goals, including a memorable late winner against Yugoslavia to complete an epic comeback at Euro 2000.

17. Julio Salinas

Julio Salinas in action for Spain against Belgium in the 1990 World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Julio Salinas was a powerful centre-forward who won 56 caps for Spain in the 1980s and 1990s and scored 22 goals.

Part of two title-winning teams at Athletic Club, he went on to play for Barcelona under Johan Cruyff, where he was chosen as the team's centre-forward ahead of Gary Lineker. At Barça, he picked up another four La Liga titles and also won the European Cup in 1992.

16. Quini

Quini with Spain in 1982. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A legend at Sporting Gijon where he played for 15 years across two spells, Quini moved to Barcelona in 1980 and was a prolific scorer in four seasons at Camp Nou.

The striker, who was kidnapped outside Camp Nou in 1981, played 35 times for Spain between 1970 and 1982, scoring eight goals.

15. Ferran Torres

Ferran Torres celebrates after scoring for Spain against Albania at Euro 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the most exciting Spanish attackers of his generation, Ferran Torres left local club Valencia for Manchester City in 2020 and joined Barcelona two years later.

An international with Spain since 2020, Ferran can play as a winger in a central role. He scored his 20th international goal as La Roja beat Albania 1-0 at Euro 2024, aged just 24.

14. Santillana

Real Madrid and Spain striker Santillana in 1975. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Born in Santillana del Mar in the north of Spain, Carlos Alonso Gonzalez was known by the name of the coastal town. Simply, Santillana.

One of Spain's best-ever centre-forwards, Santillana scored 15 goals in 56 games for Spain and netted an incredible 290 times for Real Madrid in a 17-year career at the Santiago Bernabeu.

13. Pedro

Spain's Pedro (right) is challenged by Italy's Andrea Pirlo in the final of Euro 2012. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pedro was promoted to Barcelona's first team by Pep Guardiola in the 2008/09 season but quickly impressed and after making his Spain debut in May 2010, found himself starting in a World Cup final six weeks later.

The winger, who won it all with the Catalan club in a hugely successful era, made five appearances in total during the World Cup. He also featured from the bench at Euro 2012, coming on in all of the knockout games, including the final against Italy. Pedro won 65 caps in all, scoring 17 goals.

12. Cesar Rodriguez

Legendary Barcelona and Spain forward Cesar Rodriguez. (Image credit: Alamy)

Comparing eras is always difficult in football or any sport, but Cesar Rodriguez certainly stood out in his and was Barcelona's all-time top scorer until he was overtaken by Lionel Messi in 2012.

That record had stood for 57 years and for 17 after his death in 1995 at the age of 74. At international level, Cesar represented Spain at the 1950 World Cup and scored six goals in 12 caps overall. Had it not been for the Spanish Civil War and World War II, he surely would have played a lot more for his country.

11. Laszlo Kubala

The Laszlo Kubala statue outside Barcelona's Camp Nou stadium, as seen in 2012. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Laszlo Kubala is commemorated by a statue outside Barcelona's Camp Nou stadium, which was said to have been built because the Catalan club's old ground at Les Corts did not have a big enough capacity for all the fans who wanted to watch him play.

Kubala fled Hungary and eventually joined Barcelona in 1951. He would spend 10 years with the Blaugrana and became one of the club's greatest-ever players. The forward gained citizenship and represented Spain between 1953 and 1961, scoring 11 goals in 19 games. He missed the 1962 World Cup through injury. Earlier in his career, he played for both Czechoslovakia and Hungary.

10. Amancio Amaro

Amancio Amaro with Real Madrid in 1971. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Amancio Amaro appeared in two European Cup finals for Real Madrid, winning one, and claimed nine La Liga titles in a hugely successful spell with Los Blancos.

An outside right, Amaro started his career at hometown club Deportivo La Coruña. He was also a key player for Spain, helping La Roja win the European Nations' Cup in 1964 and finishing third in that year's Ballon d'Or. He scored 11 goals in 43 caps.

9. Fernando Morientes

Fernando Morientes celebrates after scoring a goal for Spain against Denmark in March 2007. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fernando Morientes scored 100 goalsfor Real Madrid and the popular striker helped Los Blancos win three Champions League titles in that time.

Morientes also played for the likes of Liverpool, Monaco and Valencia in a successful career and always seemed to score for Spain. He hit 27 goals in 47 caps overall between 1998 and 2007.

8. Alvaro Morata

Alvaro Morata celebrates after scoring for Spain against Croatia at Euro 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Alvaro Morata has divided opinion at club and international level over the years, but the former Real Madrid, Chelsea and Juventus striker boasts a strong scoring record for Spain.

Morata made his Spain debut in 2014 and was still scoring for La Roja a decade later. With over 30 goals for his national side, the striker is already one of Spain's all-time top scorers and he helped Luis de la Fuente's side win the UEFA Nations League in 2023.

7. Emilio Butragueño

Emilio Butragueño celebrates after scoring for Spain against Denmark at the 1986 World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Emilio Butragueño was the most famous of five special players to emerge from Real Madrid's youth system in the early 1980s and the Quinta del Buitre was so named in his honour.

Butragueno, nicknamed El Buitre (the Vulture), was a predatory striker who netted 171 goals for Madrid in a successful era, helping to fire Los Blancos to five La Liga titles in a row and two UEFA Cups. He played 69 times for Spain and scored 26 goals, including four in a 5-1 win over Denmark in the last 16 of the 1986 World Cup.

6. Alfredo Di Stefano

Alfredo Di Stefano in action for Real Madrid in 1956. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Alfredo Di Stefano is one of the greatest players in the history of football and the architect of Real Madrid's hugely successful run in the late 1950s and early 1960s.

Born in Buenos Aires, Di Stefano was banned by FIFA from representing Argentina after turning out for a Colombian XI during his time at Millonarios. After joining Madrid, he went on to play 31 times for Spain and scored an impressive 23 goals in that time, but never played in a major tournament for the European nation.

5. Telmo Zarra

Athletic Club fans observe a minute's silence for Telmo Zarra following the legendary forward's passing in 2006. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Until he was surpassed by Lionel Messi in 2014, Telmo Zarra was the all-time top scorer in La Liga history, with 251 goals in the competition.

The legendary Athletic Club attacker also netted in five Copa del Rey finals and was a prolific scorer for Spain, hitting 20 goals in as many appearances between 1945 and 1951.

4. Paco Gento

Real Madrid legend Paco Gento poses with the European Cup at the Santiago Bernabeu in 2007. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After a short spell with hometown club Racing Santander, Paco Gento went on to spend the rest of his career with Real Madrid and for over six decades – until the feat was matched by Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Dani Carvajal and Nacho in 2024 – was the only player to win the European Cup six times.

An outside left with blistering pace, Gento appeared in eight European Cups finals overall. He won 43 caps for Spain, scoring five goals, and later became Real Madrid's honorary president. He passed away in 2022.

3. Fernando Torres

Fernando Torres celebrates after scoring for Spain against Germany in the final of Euro 2008. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fernando Torres will always be remembered for the moment which changed the fortunes of Spanish football in the modern era – his winner against Germany in the final of Euro 2008.

The former Atletico Madrid and Liverpool forward was less of a protagonist at the 2010 World Cup, but still an important part of the squad and at Euro 2012, he finished as joint-top scorer and came off the bench to net in the final. In total, Torres won 110 caps and scored 38 times for Spain.

2. Raul

Raul celebrates after scoring for Spain against Slovenia at the 2002 World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Raul's exclusion by Luis Aragones ahead of Euro 2008 caused controversy in Spain. The Real Madrid legend was La Roja's captain, top scorer and symbol, after all.

But without Raul, Spain went on to win the tournament, before adding the World Cup in 2010 and another European Championship in 2012. He missed all of that and has described being left out as "the most painful moment" of his career. But with 102 caps and 44 goals, his contribution remains extremely significant. And at Real Madrid, he finished his career as top scorer with 323 goals (since surpassed by Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema). With Los Blancos, he also won six La Liga titles and three Champions Leagues.

1. David Villa

David Villa celebrates with Cesc Fabregas after scoring for Spain against Paraguay at the 2010 World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

David Villa inherited the number 7 shirt from Raul and went on to surpass the Real Madrid legend as Spain's all-time top scorer.

More importantly, the former Valencia and Barcelona striker scored five times to help fire La Roja to World Cup glory in 2010. Villa also netted four en route to the title at Euro 2008, including a hat-trick against Russia in the group stages. He missed Euro 2012 through injury, but ended his international career with 98 caps and 59 goals.