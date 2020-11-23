Best winter fitness and workout gear: Thermals, waterproofs and hi-vis – here's what you need

Looking for the right winter fitness for you can be a pain, but don't let it put you off: whether you’ve got lockdown blues or just can’t bear those cold, dark winter days, there are few better remedies for a bad day than a healthy dose of exercise.

Or perhaps you’re simply looking to enhance your fitness regime with the latest new kit. Whatever your reason for exercising this winter, you’ve come to the right place.

Here, we’ve picked out the best winter fitness gear of all sorts, from thermals to tights, hats to neck warmers and more; all of which are brand-spanking-new releases in 2020.

So, if you just can’t wait until you’re allowed to play five-a-side again to exercise, some of these might just come in handy in the meantime, at least.

1. SKYSPER Men’s Thermal Base Layer Set

(Image credit: Amazon)

Best new winter thermals of 2020

Price: £23.99 | Colour: Black with eight different available shades | Size: M, L, XL, XXL, 3XL

Buy on Amazon

Kicking off with the best new thermals, these upper and lower layers will slip on seamlessly and keep you nice and toasty even if temperatures plummet below zero.

High in elasticity, not only do they offer much in the way of warmth, but you’ll also find them extremely breathable and flexible, as well as superb at absorbing moisture and perspiration.

Thanks to its flat seams, there’s no friction with the skin, either, and nor will they feel bulky under additional layers.

All in all, they’re ideal for a range of outdoor activities including running, cycling and skiing - and even work just as well if sleeping in them.

2. Adidas Saturday COLD.RDY Tights

(Image credit: Adidas)

Best new winter tights of 2020

Price: £84.95 | Colour: Legend Earth | Size: XS, S, M, L, XL, 2XL

Buy on Adidas

If you’re specifically interested in tights this winter, though, check out this new design from Adidas; as reliable on Saturday as any day of the week.

Its insulated COLD.RDY fabric adds extra warmth, and the reflective detailing on the legs mean you needn’t be deterred from going for runs in those long, dark winter nights.

Plus, there’s both a zip pocket on the waist and side ‘slip-in’ pockets, so you won’t have to head out for a run empty-handed with these on.

3. Adidas COLD.RDY Gloves

(Image credit: Adidas)

Best new winter gloves of 2020

Price: £24.95 | Colour: Black, Black Reflective | Size: S, M, XL

Buy on Adidas (£24.95)

Buy on Amazon (£23.63 - £24.95)

Buy on Sports Direct (£24.95)

It’s not just running tights that Adidas have nailed with their COLD.RDY line - it’s winter gloves, too.

What these lightweight gloves may lack in colour, they more than make up for in insulation and in reflectivity - again, they’re perfect for wearing if you fancy a late-night run.

What’s more, the thumb and index fingers are touchscreen-compatible, so you can still use your phone while wearing them with no fuss.

4. Nike Strike Winter Warrior Snood

(Image credit: Nike)

Best new neck warmer of 2020

Price: £16.95 | Colour: Black/white/white, black/volt/volt, deep royal blue/white/white, anthracite/black/black | Size: S/M, L/XL, 2S/XS

Buy on Nike (£16.95)

Buy on Amazon (£16.59 - £17.96)

If it’s your neck you most want to keep warm, look no further than this new snood from Nike, which locks over your ears securely even as you run at full pelt.

Covering your face and neck with soft fleece, you’ll stay warm and dry with this on thanks to its Dri-FIT Technology which wicks sweat away from your skin.

The mesh over the mouth only makes it more breathable and makes others easy to hear you despite your mouth being covered, while a locking drawcord on the back allows you to adjust it for a perfect fit.

And if all of that wasn’t enough, it’s machine-washable, which is always a welcome bonus.

Best new winter hat of 2020

Price: £9.20 - £9.96 | Colour: Black, rust red | Size: One-size-fits-all

Buy on Amazon

But if your priority is the top of your head, have a look at Vgogfly’s new beanie hat, which is as stylish as it is effective whether in black or ‘rust red’.

Made from premium, high-quality acrylic and wool fibre, it’s a soft, lightweight hat which fits closer to the skin than most others and will heat your head up in no time - there’ll be no itching with this on, either.

Not only will it keep you warm, but it looks great - so don’t feel you can only wear it for outdoor exercise when it’s tailor-made for everyday use, too.

5. Proviz Men's Classic Waterproof Running Jacket

(Image credit: Proviz)

Best new reflective jacket of 2020

Price: £89.99 | Colour: Yellow | Size: 6, 12, 14, 16, 18

Buy on Amazon

You won’t go unnoticed by any passers-by with the new reflective jacket from Proviz, and thanks to its REFLECT360 technology, you’ll be more visible than ever before in this fluorescent yellow design.

Its four-way stretch material helps makes the jacket extremely waterproof and breathable, too, while its simple zip prevents any neck chafing.

There’s also two side pockets for extra storage, and an integrated hood should you want to keep your head dry on those rainier excursions.

And at just 250g, it will hardly weigh you down, either.

Saucony Men's Ride 13 Running Shoes

(Image credit: Saucony)

Best new winter running shoes of 2020

Price: £88.47 - £124.99 | Colour: Citron Mutant | Size: 7, 8, 9.5, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14 (UK)

Buy on Amazon

If you’re after the perfect pair of running shoes for the cold weather, the new Ride 13 trainers from Saucony should fit the bill.

Perfect for long distances or tempo runs, its smooth, slimmer design will only help you run in comfort for longer, while the upper material of the shoe is both lightweight and exceptionally breathable.

For the perfect balance of support, comfort and fit, you won’t find many better this year.

