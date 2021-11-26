Black Friday: Adidas X boots have big savings

Black Friday has arrived - and Adidas have great savings on X Ghosted football boots.

These boots are worn by the likes of Mohamed Salah and Son Heung-Min; they're built for speed and their minimal look is timeless. With a range of colourways and options on studs, too, there's something for everyone.

Now's the perfect time to upgrade your footwear...

Black Friday: Adidas X SPEEDFLOW.3 laceless firm ground boots

(Image credit: Adidas)

Was £75

Now £45

There's a saving of £30 on these firm ground boots, which can be worn on most hard surfaces.

Buy now from Adidas

Black Friday: Adidas X GHOSTED.4 flexible ground boots

(Image credit: Adidas)

Was £35

Now £24.50

These junior boots are perfect whether you're looking for boots for astroturf or grass.

Buy now from Adidas

Black Friday: Adidas X GHOSTED.3 laceless firm ground boots

(Image credit: Adidas)

Was £74.95

Now £48.72

At under £50, this pair is an absolute bargain. There are five colours available, too - just in case you're not feeling the Toy Story alien colour scheme.

Buy now from Adidas

Black Friday: Adidas X GHOSTED.3 laceless firm ground boots

(Image credit: Adidas)

Was £55

Now £38.50

Another junior pair of boots, these X Ghosted boots are available in two different colourways.

Buy now from Adidas

Black Friday: Adidas X GHOSTED.1 soft ground boots

(Image credit: Adidas)

Was £180

Now £126

These boots almost broke the internet when they were first released - and now they're much more affordable, too.

Buy now from Adidas

Black Friday: Adidas X SPEEDFLOW.1 FG

(Image credit: Adidas)

Was £180

Now £126

With over £50 off the latest model of Adidas X boot, you won't want to miss these.

Buy now from Adidas

Restock your kit bag with the best deals for footballers on Amazon right now

