Black Lives Matter

The events unfolding in America over the past days have been shocking. The death of George Floyd, killed by a police officer on May 25, has led to #BlackLivesMatter protests around the world.

In support of the #BlackLivesMatter movement, we want to share some vital charity resources that need donations.

On the pitch and in the stands, football is diverse, but – as we have seen many times recently – it has a racism problem. We know that football isn’t just a game, it’s a platform, and it can and should be used to oppose injustice. At FourFourTwo, we want to use our platform to highlight the work being done to tackle racism, both within the sport and in wider society.

The editorial team at FourFourTwo will also be discussing what more we can do to promote the voices of people of colour within the game in future.

As a starting point, we wanted to share these brilliant organisations and causes that are tackling racism and need our support. Please consider donating:

Minnesota Freedom Fund

Official George Floyd Memorial Fund

Kick It Out

Stephen Lawrence Trust

#BlackLivesMatter

We are doing this to stand in solidarity with our black friends, colleagues, and communities and highlight the struggles black and people of colour face daily.

We stand with everyone affected.