BotN: Spurs' Dawson tight-lipped on future, but hints climate change could kill millions

The popular Spurs defender has hinted he'll need to get used to being out in the cold, as Back of the Net's Paul Watson explains...



Out of favour Tottenham defender Michael Dawson refused to be drawn into discussing the future at a press conference today, giving only brief details of a new Ice Age and a summary of several useful new gadgets that will be launched between 2014 and 2017.

England international Dawson is struggling for first-team opportunities at White Hart Lane and there has been speculation that a ã9 million deal with QPR, which fell through in the summer, could be revisited.

There is also speculation that a rising population, deforestation within Africa, Central and South America, industrial pollution in China, a loss of biodiversity, rising sea levels and oceanic dead zones may render our planet more or less uninhabitable within 150 years.

However, at todayâÂÂs press conference the usually chirpy Yorkshireman was initially reluctant to give any clear message regarding the future.

âÂÂAt this stage IâÂÂm just concentrating on getting things right in training,â the towering stopper insisted. âÂÂIt really isnâÂÂt for me to discuss the future.âÂÂ



"Just popping down to Morrison's, love..."



However, when pushed by insistent journalists, Dawson was willing to give some insights.

âÂÂI can tell you that the solar cycle peaking in 2022 will be one of the weakest in centuries, causing a significant cooling of the EarthâÂÂs climate,â the ex-Nottingham Forest man said.

âÂÂObviously thatâÂÂll be catastrophic for the continuation of the human civilisation. The bitter cold will decimate food supplies and exposure will kill millions â those left will have to fight it out for the remaining resources, marauding in small packs of ruthless hunters.âÂÂ

On a lighter note, Dawson was willing to reveal that we can expect some revelations in the world of consumer products within the next decade.

âÂÂBy 2017 intelligent packaging will be a reality,â Dawson declared. âÂÂFood packaging will be fitted with electronic chips so they can effectively âÂÂtalk to each otherâ and suggest recipes. It sounds far-fetched but we are already close to that technology.âÂÂ

Dawson also revealed that we should expect Spurs to give no less than 100% during SaturdayâÂÂs trip to Old Trafford.

Editor's note: this isn't a serious accusation and all quotes are fictionalised. But you knew that, because you're not stupid.

More from Back of the Net'Now a great time to panic' says Gerrard

John Terry inspires teammates by giving upAdkins admits to 'worst possible start' while fleeing angry dogDizzy Curbishley trapped on managerial merry-go-roundBenteke: IâÂÂve never heard of me eitherWest Ham report Andy Carroll now photosynthesising