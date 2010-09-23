Bounce-back-ability and stone throwing

ItÃ¢ÂÂs been a fairly uneventful week in the land of the golden horn. And no, I am not talking about GutiÃ¢ÂÂs over exuberant reaction to scoring the derby equaliser.

In fact, other than awaiting the TFFÃ¢ÂÂs decision on the abandoned match, Guti rolling around on the floor in a little bit of pain has been the only bit of Ã¢ÂÂnewsÃ¢ÂÂ.

That is of course unless you count reports from Switzerland that Ronaldinho has agreed to join Fenerbahce, Celtic fans adopting Bursa ahead of their clash with Rangers next week, or what will happen to Alex De Souza part XXI. Stories that have become almost predictable in times of need for the chain smoking media moguls.

None the less there is a full weekend of fixtures to ponder over - and ponder we shall.

Bursaspor v Bucaspor

The weekend opens with the team who closed the last. Despite what might seem similar names, these two teams are miles apart - On one side we have a newly promoted team from the second division currently sitting in 11th place with five points from five games. On the other we have the league leaders, reigning champions and the team who, had it not been for a stone throwing Antep fan, would probably have made it five wins from five last week.

TD predicts Ã¢ÂÂ Home win

Genclerbirligi v Ankaragucu

An Ankara derby...donÃ¢ÂÂt expect many fireworks here though. Ankaragucu will probably be favourites off the back of a 3-0 win against Kasimpasa last time out, while Genclerbirligi suffered a defeat by the same score line at Karabukspor. In the words of Andre Santos Ã¢ÂÂThere are no favourites in derby matchesÃ¢ÂÂ.

TD predicts - Draw

Besiktas v Antalyaspor

Guti or no Guti. Besiktas will win.

TD predicts Ã¢ÂÂ Home win

Eskisehirspor v Gaziantepspor

The mouth-watering prospect of two teams yet to win a game this season. Eskisehir are renowned for a providing a very hostile atmosphere while the Antep board will quite sensibly be adopting a strict Ã¢ÂÂno stoneÃ¢ÂÂ policy for their fans from now on.

A share of the points seems the most likely outcome with Antep drawing their opening three games.

TD predicts - Draw

Kayserispor v Trabzonspor

The tie of the weekend sees third host second on Sunday. Kayseri disposed of Fenerbahce in their last home game and the club is beginning to reap the rewards of their strong financial backing.

Trabzon will have a job on their hands with the home side yet to concede a goal at the Kadir Has Stadium, but the visitors are the leagueÃ¢ÂÂs top scorers and will have to display their true Ã¢ÂÂbounce-back-abilityÃ¢ÂÂ after last weekÃ¢ÂÂs loss.

TD predicts - Tough one....Away win?

Konyaspor v Karabukspor

There was once a time when Konyaspor were a newly promoted side boasting one of the leagueÃ¢ÂÂs most in form strikers. That was back in 2004 when Zafer Biryol ended the season as top scorer with 25 goals.

Emanuel Emenike is the man making a name for himself this time round. The Karabuk striker was the top scorer in the Second Division last season and has this week been linked with a move to Galatasaray. With four goals in five games he is certainly one to keep an eye out for this season.

TD predicts - Away win

Galatasaray v Istanbul B.B

A real test from Frank RijkaardÃ¢ÂÂs men. Istanbul B.B have proved a banana skin for IstanbulÃ¢ÂÂs big three in recent years and with three wins from five, they will go into the match above Cimbom in the league table.

Rijkaard will be treading on very thin ice should Galatasaray fail to win, but his team should have enough to do the job at home.

TD predicts - Home win

Manisaspor v Sivasspor

Potentially one of the games of the weekend here. Manisa will still be in shock wondering how they managed to beat Trabzon Ã¢ÂÂ IÃ¢ÂÂll tell you...it begins with Ariza and ends with Makakula!

With Sivas still waiting to build on their opening day win over Galatasaray, Makakula Ã¢ÂÂ last yearÃ¢ÂÂs top scorer Ã¢ÂÂ could prove the difference again.

TD predicts - Home win

Kasimpasa v Fenerbahce

This game, rather ironically, is being played at FenerÃ¢ÂÂs Ali Sami Yen stadium. Needless to say that Fenerbahce will know the place well while Kasimpasa will be energised by the sight of a stadium that is more than half built.

The Ã¢ÂÂhomeÃ¢ÂÂ side currently sit rock bottom of the league - that is unless you look at the table for away form, which sees Fenerbahce as the only team yet to pick up a point on their travels.

A 20-minute drive across town is hardly travelling, so the blog envisages nothing but an away win for Aykut Kocaman and his men.

TD predicts- Ã¢ÂÂAwayÃ¢ÂÂ win

More from Turkish Delights Ã¢ÂÂ¢ TD on Twitter

FourFourTwo.com: More to read...

Turkey: News Ã¢ÂÂ¢ Stats

FFT.com: Features Ã¢ÂÂ¢ News Ã¢ÂÂ¢ Interviews Ã¢ÂÂ¢ Home

Interact: Twitter Ã¢ÂÂ¢ Facebook Ã¢ÂÂ¢ Forums