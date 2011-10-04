Catalan press pour scorn on Madridista conspiracy talk, as Jose wins pointless prize

Ã¢ÂÂItÃ¢ÂÂs a scandal!Ã¢ÂÂ screamed headline on the front cover of TuesdayÃ¢ÂÂs Mundo Deportivo, alongside a picture of a grinning Leo Messi sitting on his backside.

Ã¢ÂÂWhatÃ¢ÂÂs a scandal?Ã¢ÂÂ thought La Liga Loca, trying to put itself into the heads of the MD journalists - not a fantastic place to be, even for a few seconds.

After shivering uncontrollably in a corner for ten minutes after the experience, the blog gave up and looked inside the paper to see what was cooking MDÃ¢ÂÂs chicken just two days into the traditional whack-job fest in the Spanish media calendar - the international break.

The paper has been returning to the scene of what they see as a crime committed against the Catalan collective against Sporting - a Ã¢ÂÂscandalousÃ¢ÂÂ penalty that apparently should have been awarded to Leo Messi. MD has used this refereeing failure to throw the Ã¢ÂÂVillaratoÃ¢ÂÂ accusation back into the howling faces of the Madridista press.

For those lucky enough not to know, the Ã¢ÂÂVillaratoÃ¢ÂÂ is the rather tiresome theory cooked up by AS that the Spanish FA president, Angel MarÃÂ­a Villar, has been working behind the scenes both in Spain and with UEFA to make sure PepÃ¢ÂÂs Dream Boys come out on top at every opportunity.

To counter this theory - one which a large chunk of the Madrid fanbase actually believe - the paper notes that since Florentino PÃÂ©rez came to power two years ago, Madrid have been awarded 23 penalties to BarÃÂ§aÃ¢ÂÂs paltry eight.

MD's J.M. Artells, writing in Tuesday's edition, fumes that Mourinho - of course - is behind the current anti-BarÃÂ§a nature of the leagueÃ¢ÂÂs referees. Ã¢ÂÂIt seems very clear Mourinho with his noisy manner is winning the media battle over referees.

Ã¢ÂÂThe Portuguese still has his punishment outstanding for the finger poke at Tito Vilanova,Ã¢ÂÂ continued Artells.

Over in Capital City, Marca have used the pause in domestic football hostilities to celebrate their annual awards based on last seasonÃ¢ÂÂs performances - prizes which used to be mostly handed to RaÃÂºl before the forward fell out of favour with Florentino PÃÂ©rez and was shunted on to Schalke.

In an epic 27-page feature, Marca details how Cristiano Ronaldo won the top scorer award and Alvaro Negredo picked up the best Spanish striker prize. The BarÃÂ§a pair of VÃÂ­ctor ValdÃÂ©s and Leo Messi won the trinkets for best keeper and player respectively.

No arguments there from LLL. But what was slightly eye-opening - no Tito Vilanova pun intended - was that JosÃÂ© Mourinho managed to win the best Primera manager title thanks to a superior Marca-awarded points total over the season, despite Pep GuardiolaÃ¢ÂÂs landing the double for his team. And winning the Primera itself.

Ã¢ÂÂHe won everyone over with his charismaÃ¢ÂÂ gasped the paper on the Madrid manager who was Ã¢ÂÂelegantly dressed,Ã¢ÂÂ for the affair.

Ã¢ÂÂIÃ¢ÂÂm surprised I won,Ã¢ÂÂ said Mourinho, who was not alone in this, Ã¢ÂÂas every time I look at the paper on Monday I see that I only get one point.Ã¢ÂÂ

How apt. An apparently near pointless Mourinho winning an extremely pointless prize...