Celtic v Ferencvaros live stream: How to watch the Europa League from anywhere in the world

Celtic v Ferencvaros live stream, BT Sport, Tuesday 19 October, 3.30pm BST

Celtic will be looking to belatedly kick-start their Europa League campaign when they face Ferencvaros on Tuesday.

The Bhoys have made a disastrous start in Group G and have zero points to their name after two games. There were positives to take from a battling 4-3 defeat by Real Betis on matchday one, not least in the way Celtic caused their Spanish opponents so many problems going forward, but a 4-0 demolition by Bayer Leverkusen last time out has dampened much of the optimism.

Ange Postecoglou was a left-field choice to succeed Neil Lennon as Celtic's next permanent manager, and the jury is still out on the Australian. The Bhoys have already lost three games in the Scottish Premiership and are four points adrift of top spot, while they head into Tuesday's match needing a win to keep their hopes of a place in the knockout phase of the Europa League alive.

Yet there is an argument that Celtic desperately needed a shake-up in the summer and Postecoglou is providing exactly that. There is a need to tighten up a defence which has kept only seven clean sheets in 19 games in all competitions - a poor record given the club's financial dominance domestically - but Postecoglou has already made Celtic a more potent force in attack.

The former Yokohama F. Marinos manager will ultimately be judged on results, though, and even a scrappy win against Ferencvaros would be welcome. The Hungarian outfit are also yet to pick up a point in the Europa League, although they gave a much better account of themselves in a narrow 2-1 loss to Bayer Leverkusen.

Celtic head into Tuesday's contest on the back of consecutive wins in the Premiership. There is a view among some supporters that the team is starting to click into gear under Postecoglou, and the visit of Ferencvaros gives Celtic a chance to finally get their continental campaign off and running.

Kick-off is at 3.30pm BST and the game is being shown live on BT Sport 1 in the UK.

Use a VPN to watch a Celtic v Ferencvaros live stream from outside your country

If you’re on holiday or just simply out of the country, your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows exactly where you are from your IP address. Your access to the game will be automatically blocked, which is annoying if you’ve paid a subscription fee and don't want to use an illegal stream that decides to buffer at the worst possible moment. And that's where we recommend ExpressVPN (more on which below).

All you need to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to get beyond such aggravations (assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs). A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, meaning suppliers can’t work out where you are and what you’re doing. The info going to and from is entirely encrypted.

There are plenty of options out there, including:

