Celtic vs Rangers live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Scottish Premiership match

Celtic vs Rangers live stream and match preview

Looking for a Celtic (opens in new tab) vs Rangers (opens in new tab) live stream ? We've got you covered. Celtic vs Rangers is on Sky Sports in the UK. In the UK from abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Scottish Premiership with your subscription (opens in new tab) from anywhere.

Old Firm rivals Celtic and Rangers face off for the fourth time this season on Saturday lunchtime, with the hosts knowing that a win all but ends the Scottish Premiership title race.

Celtic come into this clash already nine points clear of their sworn Glasgow enemies – so even defeat would be far from terminal to their title chances – but pick up three points and they'll be able to all but reach out and touch top-flight crown number 53.

With just eight games of the season remaining and both teams in rampant form, Rangers know that it will take a minor miracle for them to keep alive their faint hopes of a record-extending 56th top-flight title – but Michael Beale will be determined to mastermind the Gers' first Old Firm triumph since August 2021.

Rangers' last success at Celtic Park came back in October 2020; Celtic romped to a 4-0 league victory on their home patch in September, before kicking 2023 off with a 2-2 draw at Ibrox then winning February's Scottish League Cup final 2-1.

Kick-off is at 12:30pm BST.

Team news

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou will be without injured trio James Forrest, Liel Abada and Anthony Ralston, while Aaron Mooy and James McCarthy are both doubtful.

Rangers, meanwhile, have Filip Helander, Kemar Roofe, Nicolas Raskin and Tom Lawrence sidelined – in addition Steven Davis, who is out for the season.

Form

Celtic enter this encounter on a run of 15 straight wins in all competitions; in fact, they've won 22 of their last 23 games, with the only slight blip the 2-2 draw away to Rangers in January.

Rangers' form isn't quite as impressive, but they have lost just one of their last 22 outings – the League Cup final against Celtic – and are on a 10-match Premiership winning streak.

Referee

Kevin Clancy will be the referee for Celtic vs Rangers.

Stadium

Celtic vs Rangers will be played at 60,411-capacity Celtic Park in Glasgow.

Kick-off and channel

Celtic vs Rangers kick-off is at 12:30pm BST on Saturday, April 8 in the UK. The game is being shown on Sky Sports Main Events and Sky Sports Football (opens in new tab).

In the US, kick-off time is 7:30am ET / 4:30am ET. The match will be shown on CBS in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

