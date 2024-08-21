Champion League football in the Arctic Circle? Sub-zero temperatures and less than two hours of daylight may await Manchester City, Liverpool, Aston Villa or Arsenal (again)

Norwegian champions Bodo/Glimt are one game away from getting past the Champions League group stage for the first time in their history

Champions League in the arctic circle
Sitting inside the Arctic Circle in Northern Norway and based in a town of only around 56,000 people, the town of Bodo may seem an unlikely destination for Champions League football this season.

But Norwegian champions Bodo/Glimt are on the verge of making it out of the qualifying stages of the competition this season and could soon play host to the likes of Real Madrid, Manchester City, Liverpool, Juventus and Bayer Leverkusen.

