Amazon Prime announce pundits for new Champions League coverage

The 2024/25 season is underway and after a somewhat predictable opening weekend in the Premier League, fans will need to get ready for a very different Champions League this term.

Europe’s leading club competition is undergoing its biggest change in a generation as the group stage that we are all used to has been scrapped in favour of a new league phase that will see teams play eight different opponents, rather than the usual set of home-and-away contests against three teams.

A new format also means a new TV deal, with Amazon Prime broadcasting the action for the first time, as the streaming platform brings UK viewers one game per week on a Tuesday evening.

Amazon have now announced their team of presenters, pundits and commentators for their coverage, with Gabby Logan, who viewers are used to seeing on the BBC, anchoring their broadcasts.

She will be joined by former Netherlands midfielder Clarence Seedorf, who won Champions Leagues with Ajax, Real Madrid and AC Milan during his illustrious career, as a pundit.

Ex-England and Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge will also be on punditry duty, as will former Chelsea and Three Lions midfielder Frank Lampard, former Manchester City and Arsenal full-back Gael Clichy, ex-Germany international Josie Henning and former France star Laura Georges. More pundits are set to be announced at a later date.

Clarence Seedorf in action for Inter Milan (Image credit: Alamy)

Up in the gantry, Jon Champion will be the lead commentator, with former England and Newcastle United skipper Alan Shearer alongside him. And because every show now needs a referee analyst, former Premier League referee and Gladiators official Mark Clattenburg has been signed up.

Viewers will be able to watch all of Amazon’s coverage with a Prime subscription. Additional Champions League fixtures will be shown via the Prime Video App, but access here will need a Discovery+ Premium subscription.

