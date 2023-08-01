Charlton Athletic season preview 2023/24: Do the Addicks have enough to reach the play-offs?

The Charlton Athletic season preview 2023/24 focuses on how the club looks to improve under new ownership.

Charlton's steady haul of 38 points from 25 games under manager Dean Holden in League One last have boosted play-off hopes this term, but replacing departed Crystal Palace loanee Jesurun Rak-Sakyi is essential. So is keeping Miles Leaburn fit (and out of the clutches of others) as the Addicks seek some stability.

Expect a play-off challenge from the Addicks, though they could fall away to mid-table.

Charlton Athletic season preview 2023/24, the fan's view: Natasha Everitt (@natashaeveritt7)

Last season was disappointing, again.

The big talking point is Thomas Sandgaard putting the club up for sale.

I won’t be happy unless we can keep Miles Leaburn, and Dean Holden & Co have money to spend on transfers.

The thing my club really gets right is giving players from our youth academy first-team opportunities.

The one change I’d make would be our naive chairman, but also to get the stadium, training ground and club all under one umbrella again.

Our key player will be George Dobson because we need to build the team’s spine. It’s hard to pick just one player, though. Chuks Aneke will also boost us so much if he can remain fit.

George Dobson will be key for Charlton Athletic (Image credit: Getty Images)

The fans’ opinion of the gaffer is positive. The supporters have warmed to Holden instantly. He’s a breath of fresh air and obviously cares for the club, despite not having any prior links to it as former managers did – Johnnie Jackson, Lee Bowyer, Chris Powell...

If he left, he should be replaced by Powelly or Bowyer – I’d love either of them back at The Valley. Alternatively, it would need to be a manager who’s a proven promotion-winner.

Our most underrated player is teen talent Tyreece Campbell.

Look out for Deji Elerewe or Zach Mitchell, promising young defenders.

The opposition player who grinds my gears is George Edmundson, because he shushed the Covered End in a game last autumn when Ipswich thought they had won it. They went 4-2 up four minutes into stoppage time and Charlton still came back to draw 4-4.

Dean Holden is the Charlton Athletic manager (Image credit: Getty Images)

The opposition player I’d love here is Peterborough's Jonson Clarke-Harris.

The active player I’d love to have back is Southampton's Joe Aribo.

I’m least looking forward to playing Bolton. We always lose to them.

We’ll finish 6th, is what I’ll say, but it depends if the club is taken over in good enough time to delve into the transfer market and buy a few players. As I write, we still await EFL approval for the offer from Joshua Friedman’s consortium to go through. If that does finally happen, and we spend money on signings, then we should be aiming for higher than last term’s 10th place (Ed - former Sunderland chairman Charlie Methven's SE7 Partners has since taken over).

