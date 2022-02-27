Chelsea v Liverpool: How much do you earn for winning the Carabao Cup?
The winners at Wembley will expand their trophy cabinets but not their wallets
Liverpool and Chelsea are battling it out at Wembley for the first piece of domestic silverware.
But whoever triumphs in the Carabao Cup final, it is not going to have a major impact on their finances.
That's because the winner of the Carabao Cup takes away a measly £100,000 in prize money.
That's right. £100,000. And that's for the whole club, not per player.
To put the figure into context, clubs earn £1.8 million for lifting the FA Cup.
And last season Chelsea pocketed £16 million for winning the Champions League final against Manchester City, on top of all the other cash prizes they earned at each round, including £15 million for just making the group stage.
So it's little wonder why clubs often field weaker sides in the Carabao Cup, such as Liverpool starting second-choice goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher over Alisson Becker in the final.
Then again, Chelsea chose to start Edouard Mendy over Kepa Arrizabalaga, despite the Spaniard playing every other round, suggesting the prospect of lifting a major trophy at Wembley seems to offset the little financial reward on offer.
