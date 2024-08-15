Chelsea's best homegrown players

John Terry celebrates with the Champions League trophy after Chelsea's win over Bayern Munich in the 2012 final.

Few clubs in world football have spent more on transfers over the past two decades than Chelsea.

The Blues have shelled out huge sums on new players ever since Roman Abramovich acquired the club in 2003 and again following the arrival of Todd Boehly in 2022.

Youth development has remained important at Stamford Bridge in that time, but homegrown players have more recently been sold on to raise funds for yet more blockbuster deals.

Across the history of the west London club, though, some outstanding footballers have emerged from the Blues' academy. Here, a look at some of Chelsea's best-ever homegrown players...

33. Eddie Newton

Eddie Newton in action for Chelsea against Leicester City in October 1997. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Eddie Newton joined Chelsea as a youth player in the mid-1980s and the defensive midfielder went on to feature for the first team for nine years between 1990 and 1999.

Newton scored in the 1997 FA Cup final victory against Middlesbrough and also won a League Cup, a UEFA Cup Winners' Cup and a UEFA Super Cup with the Blues. Capped twice by England at Under-21 level, he later worked as an assistant alongside Roberto Di Matteo and Frank Lampard at Stamford Bridge.

32. Craig Burley

Manchester United's Andy Cole and Chelsea's Craig Burley challenge for a ball in the FA Cup semi-finals in March 1996. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Born in Scotland, Craig Burley was scouted by Chelsea as a youngster and came through the academy at the west London club.

Burley spent eight years with the first team and made over 100 appearances for Chelsea. The midfielder helped the Blues to FA Cup success in 1997, although he was surprisingly left out of the squad for the final and left to join Celtic in the summer. He won 46 caps for Scotland.

31. Jody Morris

Jody Morris in action for Chelsea against Tottenham at White Hart Lane in November 2002. (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the most talented young players of his generation, Jody Morris joined Chelsea in 1993 and made his debut for the Blues three years later at the age of 17.

Morris went on to make 173 appearances for Chelsea in seven seasons at Stamford Bridge and came on as a substitute as the Blues won the FA Cup in 2000. The former England Under-21 midfielder left Chelsea in 2003, returning as an academy coach a decade on and later as assistant to Frank Lampard.

30. John Bumstead

John Bumstead (right) and Tony Dorigo celebrate promotion with Chelsea in April 1989. (Image credit: Getty Images)

John Bumstead came through the youth ranks at Chelsea and went on to make over 400 appearances for the west London club.

The midfielder spent 13 seasons at Stamford Bridge, with much of that time spent in the Second Division. He was part of two promotion-winning teams in 1984 and 1989.

29. Peter Houseman

Chelsea's Peter Houseman is challenged by Manchester United's John Fitzpatrick in March 1969. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Peter Houseman was born in Battersea and played for Chelsea Juniors, eventually signing a professional contract with the Blues in 1963.

The left winger scored for Chelsea in the 1970 FA Cup final against Leeds, which the Blues won after a replay, and was key as the London club claimed the UEFA Cup Winners' Cup the following year. He made 269 appearances for Chelsea overall, before moving to Oxford United in 1975. He tragically died in a car crash, along with his wife and two friends, at the age of just 31 in 1977.

28. Billy Gilmour

Billy Gilmour in action for Chelsea against Everton in March 2020. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Billy Gilmour joined Chelsea from Rangers just before his 16th birthday, officially signing a contract after he had turned 16, and penned his first professional deal the following year.

After making just 11 appearances in both the 2019/20 and 2020/21 seasons, the Scottish midfielder was loaned out to Norwich City for the 2021/22 campaign and then joined Brighton in the summer. He has been an international since 2021 and was in the Scotland squads for both Euro 2020 (played in 2021) and Euro 2024.

27. Peter Brabrook

Chelsea's Peter Brabrook (left) slides in to tackle Arsenal's John Barnwell during a match in April 1959. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Born in Greenwich, Peter Brabrook moved to Chelsea from Ford United as a youngster and made his debut as a 17-year-old in 1954.

The winger went on to make 271 appearances for the Blues, scoring 57 goals, and won three caps for England. He left Chelsea for West Ham in 1962 and won both the FA Cup and the UEFA Cup Winners' Cup with the Hammers.

26. John Boyle

John Boyle in action for Chelsea against Arsenal in September 1969. (Image credit: Getty Images)

John Boyle was born in Motherwell but signed for Chelsea as a 15-year-old while on holiday in London in 1961.

A defensive midfielder who often operated in defence, Boyle made his Blues debut in 1964 and made over 250 appearances for the London club. The Scot started both matches as Chelsea beat Real Madrid to win the European Cup Winners' Cup in 1971 and also won the League Cup in 1965, but missed the Blues' 1970 FA Cup victory through injury. He went on to play for Leyton Orient and Tampa Bay Rowdies.

25. Alan Hudson

Alan Hudson on the ball for Chelsea against Arsenal in August 1970. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Alan Hudson was born in Chelsea but grew up supporting Fulham. Rejected by his boyhood club, he signed schoolboy terms with the Blues instead.

The creative midfielder made his debut as a 17-year-old and went on to play almost 200 games for Chelsea before moving to Stoke City in January 1974 for £240,000, a club record fee at the time. Hudson later played for Arsenal, Seattle Sounders and Stoke again before retiring in 1986.

24. Fikayo Tomori

Fikayo Tomori in action for Chelsea against Valencia in the Champions League in September 2019. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fikayo Tomori was born in Canada but grew up in London and joined Chelsea's academy at the age of eight.

Despite excelling for Chelsea's youth sides, the centre-back found opportunities hard to come by at Stamford Bridge and made just 27 appearances for the Blues. After spells on loan at Brighton, Hull City, Derby County and AC Milan, the England international joined the Italian giants in a permanent deal in 2021 and was a Serie A winner in his first season at San Siro.

23. Callum Hudson-Odoi

Callum Hudson-Odoi celebrates with the Club World Cup after Chelsea's victory against Palmeiras in February 2022. (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the most talented attacking players of his generation, Callum Hudson-Odoi joined Chelsea at the age of six and was already playing for the Blues' Under-23 team at 16 years old.

The winger has represented England at every level from the Under-16s upwards and made over 100 appearances for Chelsea between 2018 and 2022. An unused substitute in the 2021 Champions League final win over Manchester City, he started in the UEFA Super Cup victory versus Villarreal, but was sent on loan to Bayer Leverkusen for the 2022/23 season and sold to Nottingham Forest that summer.

22. Ruben Loftus-Cheek

Ruben Loftus-Cheek applauds the Chelsea fans after a match against Newcastle in May 2023. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ruben Loftus-Cheek joined Chelsea at the age of eight in 2004 and made his debut for the Blues a decade later.

The midfielder went on to make over 150 appearances for the Blues, scoring 13 goals, and was used in a variety of different positions by managers Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter – including wing-back and central defence. Like many of his contemporaries, he also spent time away on loan, and was sold to AC Milan in the summer of 2023. He represented England at the 2018 World Cup.

21. Tammy Abraham

Tammy Abraham warms up for Chelsea ahead of the UEFA Super Cup in 2021. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tammy Abraham joined Chelsea at under-eight level and made his debut for the Blues against Liverpool in May 2016 after impressing with his prolific scoring in the youth ranks.

Following spells on loan at Bristol City, Swansea and Aston Villa, the striker received more opportunities at Chelsea but was not part of the squad for the Champions League final win over Manchester City in 2021 and was an unused substitute for the UEFA Super Cup clash versus Villarreal in August. He was ultimately sold to Roma less than a week later after 82 games and 30 goals for the Blues.

20. Conor Gallagher

Conor Gallagher in action for Chelsea against Brighton in May 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Born into a family of Chelsea fans, Conor Gallagher joined the Blues at the age of eight and was named Academy Player of the Year for the 2018/19 season.

The midfielder had spells out on loan at Charlton, Swansea, West Brom and Crystal Palace before establishing himself at Chelsea in the 2022/23 season. An England international since 2021, he was part of the Three Lions' squad at the 2022 World Cup and Euro 2024.

19. Marc Guehi

Marc Guehi in action for Chelsea against Manchester United in the Carabao Cup in October 2019. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Marc Guehi was born in Ivory Coast, but moved to London with his family at a young age. Coached by a Chelsea scout from the age of six, he moved to the Blues a couple of years later.

The centre-back signed his first professional contract in 2017 and made a couple of appearances in the League Cup for the first team in 2019. But after a season on loan at Swansea, he was sold to Crystal Palace in the summer of 2021. Guehi went on to become one of the best defenders in the Premier League and after making his England debut in 2022, was a starter for the Three Lions at Euro 2024.

18. Mason Mount

Mason Mount in action for Chelsea against Burnley in January 2020. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mason Mount began training with Chelsea at the age of four, along with Portsmouth, and joined the Blues at six years old in 2005.

Chelsea's Academy Player of the Year in 2016/17, Mount eventually made his first-team debut in 2019 after spells on loan at Vitesse and Derby County. He also made his England bow that year. The attacking midfielder quickly became an important player for the Blues and made 195 appearances in four seasons, scoring 33 goals in that time and helping the club win the Champions League. He was sold to Manchester United in the summer of 2023.

17. Jamal Musiala

Jamal Musiala in action for Germany against Spain at Euro 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jamal Musiala was born in Germany but moved to London with his family at the age of seven and joined Chelsea's academy at eight years old.

Musiala spent eight years with the Blues, but returned to Germany with his mother after Brexit and joined Bayern Munich, where he went on to become one of the best midfielders in the world.

16. Bobby Smith

Bobby Smith (centre) alongside Chelsea team-mates E Parsons (left) and J McNicol (right) in August 1953. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bobby Smith was one of the stars of Tottenham's league and cup double-winning side of 1960/61 and is a legend at the north London club.

But the centre-forward started his career at Chelsea and never really established himself at Stamford Bridge. He joined Spurs for £18,000 in December 1955 and his best years would come later. As well as impressing at White Hart Lane, Smith scored 13 goals in 15 games for England between 1960 and 1963.

15. Bert Murray

Bert Murray in action for Chelsea against West Ham in August 1963. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A winger who could also operate as a full-back, Bert Murray started his career at Chelsea and made 183 appearances for the Blues, scoring 44 goals.

A key player in the team which won the League Cup in 1965, he was one of several stars to fall out with manager Tommy Docherty and was sold to Birmingham City in 1966. He represented England at Under-23 level.

14. Barry Bridges

Barry Bridges with Chelsea in February 1961. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Barry Bridges joined Chelsea as a 15-year-old in 1956 and made his debut at the age of 17 in February 1959.

A versatile forward who could play in the centre or on the wing, Bridges scored 93 goals in 205 games for Chelsea, including 27 in 1964/65 as the Blues won the League Cup. Capped three times by England, he joined Birmingham City in 1966.

13. Andreas Christensen

Andreas Christensen celebrates with the Champions League trophy after Chelsea's win over Manchester City in the final in May 2021. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Andreas Christensen joined Chelsea as a 16-year-old from Brondby in 2012 and made his debut with the Blues in 2015.

The Danish defender spent two seasons on loan at Borussia Monchengladbach, but returned to Chelsea and established himself as a key player, coming off the bench as the Blues won the Champions League in 2021. After 161 games for the London club, he signed for Barcelona in 2022.

12. John Hollins

John Hollins in action for Chelsea against Derby County in August 1970. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A midfielder who became a full-back later in his career, John Hollins made close to 600 appearances for Chelsea between 1963 and 1975.

After joining the Blues as a youth player in 1961, Hollins became an important player and won an FA Cup, a League Cup and a European Cup Winners' Cup with the west London club. Twice named Chelsea's Player of the Year, he was capped once by England, against Spain in 1967.

11. Terry Venables

Terry Venables during a Chelsea training session at Stamford Bridge in October 1964. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Terry Venables signed for Chelsea as an apprentice in the summer of 1958 at the age of 15 after leaving school and made his debut for the Blues in 1960.

The midfielder, who was capped twice by England, went on to play over 200 games for Chelsea before joining Tottenham in 1966. Later, he had spells at QPR and Crystal Palace. After his retirement, he became one of the best managers of his generation, with memorable stints at QPR, Palace, Barcelona, Spurs and with England. He passed away in 2023 at the age of 80.

10. Reece James

Reece James celebrates after scoring for Chelsea against Ajax in the Champions League in November 2019. (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the more recent successes of the Chelsea academy, Reece James began training with Chelsea at six years old and signed for the Blues – in his own words – "at the age of eight or nine".

The right-back was part of the team which won the Champions League in 2021 and the Club World Cup later that year. An England international since 2020, he became Chelsea captain in 2023, following the departure of Cesar Azpilicueta.

9. Graeme Le Saux

Graeme Le Saux celebrates a goal for Chelsea against Charlton in January 1998. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Born in Jersey, Graeme Le Saux was something of a late bloomer. Spotted by Chelsea scouts in action for local side St. Paul's, he joined the Blues at the age of 19 in December 1987 and made his debut two years later.

The left-back was sold to Blackburn Rovers in 1993 but returned to Chelsea in a £5 million deal in 1997 and was part of the Blues teams which won the League Cup and the UEFA Cup Winners' Cup. In total, he made over 300 appearances across his two spells at Stamford Bridge and won 36 caps for England.

8. Declan Rice

Declan Rice on the ball for Arsenal against Chelsea in October 2023. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Declan Rice joined Chelsea as a seven-year-old in 2006, but was released by the west London club in 2013 and linked up with West Ham's academy at age 14, after a trial.

Rice went on to become one of the Premier League's best midfielders and an established England international at West Ham. He captained the Hammers to the UEFA Conference League in 2023 and signed Arsenal in a record initial £100 million deal that same summer.

7. Peter Bonetti

Peter Bonetti in action for Chelsea against Leeds United in the 1970 FA Cup final replay. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Peter Bonetti joined Chelsea as a youngster from Reading after his mother wrote a letter to manager Ted Drake, asking him to give her son a chance.

Nicknamed "The Cat", Bonetti went on to make more than 700 appearances for the Blues and kept over 200 clean sheets. Part of England's squad at the 1966 World Cup, he was a long-time understudy to Gordon Banks and played just seven times for the Three Lions. He passed away in 2020, aged 78.

6. Bobby Tambling

Bobby Tambling in action for Chelsea against Leeds United in May 1967. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Born in West Sussex, Bobby Tambling impressed for England Schoolboys in the 1950s and joined Chelsea as a 15-year-old in 1957.

Tambling became Chelsea's main striker after Jimmy Greaves left in 1961 and scored 202 goals for the Blues between 1959 and 1970, a record which stood for 47 years until it was finally beaten by Frank Lampard in 2007. The forward won three caps for England between 1962 and 1966, scoring once, and joined Crystal Palace in 1970 after struggling with injuries late in his Chelsea career.

5. Ron Harris

Ron Harris (left) in action for Chelsea against Ipswich Town in October 1973. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ron Harris joined Chelsea in 1960 and went on to play almost 800 games for the Blues between 1962 and 1980, captaining the team to FA Cup and European Cup Winners' Cup titles in 1970 and 1971, respectively.

Nicknamed "Chopper" for his tough-tackling and uncompromising style, the defender represented England at Under-23 level and finished his career at Brentford between 1980 and 1983.

4. Ray Wilkins

Ray Wilkins in action for Chelsea, circa 1975. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ray Wilkins joined boyhood club Chelsea as an apprentice, made his debut at 17 years old and had captained the team by the age of 18.

The former England midfielder went on to make over 200 appearances for the Blues, but was sold to Manchester United for £825,000 after relegation in 1979. Capped 84 times by the Three Lions, Wilkins later played for the likes of AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain, Rangers and QPR, but remained a Chelsea fan his whole life and worked as an assistant at Stamford Bridge between 1998 and 2000 and again between 2008 and 2010. He passed away in 2018 at the age of 61.

3. Peter Osgood

Peter Osgood in action for Chelsea against QPR in February 1970. (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the most talented players of his generation, Peter Osgood signed for Chelsea as a junior in 1964 and went on to become a legend at the west London club.

Nicknamed "Ossie" or "The King of Stamford Bridge", the striker scored 150 goals for the Blues, netting in every round of the FA Cup in 1969/70 as Chelsea went all the way and in the final of the European Cup Winners' Cup against Real Madrid in 1971, then again as the west Londoners won the replay. After passing away at the age of 59 in 2006, he was honoured with a statue outside Stamford Bridge, with his ashes buried beneath the penalty spot. Capped just three times by England, it was thought that manager Alf Ramsey disapproved of his lifestyle.

2. Jimmy Greaves

Jimmy Greaves poses for a picture at first club Chelsea. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jimmy Greaves may be best remembered for his record-breaking spell at Tottenham between 1961 and 1970, but the legendary striker started out at Chelsea.

Spotted by Chelsea scout Jimmy Thompson in Essex, Greaves signed for the Blues as an apprentice in 1955 and went on to score an impressive 132 goals in 169 games between 1957 and 1961. He was sold to AC Milan for £80,000 and tried to cancel the deal, but was soon back in London with Spurs in December that year.

1. John Terry

John Terry in action for Chelsea against Liverpool in the Champions League in September 2005. (Image credit: Getty Images)

John Terry joined Chelsea's academy from West Ham at the age of 14 and the centre-back made his debut for the Blues at 17 years old in 1998.

Terry went on to make over 700 appearances for Chelsea and was club captain from 2003 following the arrival of Jose Mourinho up until his departure in 2017. He helped the Blues to an array of silverware in that time, including five Premier League titles, a Champions League crown, five FA Cups and a Europa League, as well as earning 78 caps for England. In terms of achievements at least, it is hard to argue against him being Chelsea's best-ever homegrown player.