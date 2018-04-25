Chesterfield completely ignore Football League relegation, celebrate local cup win instead

Chesterfield's relegation out of the Football League was a confirmed last night, with Morecambe's point against Cambridge United leaving them 10 points off safety with just nine points left to play for.

Desperate times for the Spireites, then - although you wouldn't know it from their Twitter activity.

As relegation was being confirmed, the club's official account spent the evening keeping supporters up to date... with the final of the Derbyshire Senior Challenge Cup.

Chesterfield haven't won the competition for 81 years and it's kind of notable (they beat Alfreton Town 1-0), but it was strange not to mention the relegation. Which, incidentally, they still haven't done this morning.

They have found time to plug the opening of a new local storage company, though. All the big news.

Until Monday, the club had been managed by Jack Lester - a former player, whose No.14 shirt is actually retired - but he was dismissed after relegation had become a virtual certainty.

