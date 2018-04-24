Leeds announce pre-season trip to... er, Myanmar

In May, the Championship club will play matches against a Myanmar National League all-star team and the country's national side, before squad and staff get involved in some local community work.

Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani also owns Eleven Sports, who hold a TV package in Myanmar.

The British government recommend UK citizens only travel to the country if it's essential. Last August, 70 people died when insurgents attacked the police and armed forces.

U.N. assistant secretary-general for human rights, Andrew Gilmour, said last month that ethnic cleansing of Rohingya Muslims is an ongoing problem in Myanmar. In December, the Guardian reported that more than 6,700 Rohingya were killed in the first month of a 'crackdown' that began in August 2017.

But Leeds managing director Angus Kinnear has spoken highly about the upcoming trip, and says the squad are "very excited" to get out there.

He told the club's official website: "Myanmar is one of the fastest-growing nations in Southeast Asia and is passionate about English football. They have ambitious goals for grassroots and elite football development that we are delighted to be able to support.

"This tour gives us an opportunity to meet new fans of football who will hopefully support our journey back to the Premier League in the coming years.

"From a football perspective, we welcome the opportunity for our players who have not featured much in the past six months due to injuries to continue their rehabilitation. The squad are very excited for the chance to represent the club in Asia."

