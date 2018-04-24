Watch: Genoa's Goran Pandev delights with glorious chip from outside the box

The 34-year-old Macedonian striker, formerly of Lazio, Inter Milan and Napoli, showed his class on Monday night when he killed off Hellas Verona with this beautiful chip over Nicolas deep into injury time.

Pandev worked his magic in the 93rd minute to seal a comfortable 3-1 victory for the Rossoblu, who sit comfortably mid-table in 11th with four matches of the season remaining.

His execution was outstanding: Verona's Brazilian shot-stopper wasn't even particularly far off his line. Check it out below...

The defeat leaves Hellas Verona in all sorts of trouble at the bottom of the Serie A table.

The 19th-placed side are six points off safety after Crotone's win over Udinese, and still have away trips to Milan and Juventus ahead of them. Gulp.

