Clarence Seedorf impresses his own Deportivo bench with a delightful first touch

The 42-year-old became Deportivo La Coruna manager in February and was tasked with steering the La Liga club away from relegation trouble.

After a mixed start in which Seedorf's side went on an eight-game winless run, the Galicians have picked up in recent weeks with back-to-back victories over Malaga and Athletic Bilbao.

It was in Bilbao on Saturday where the former Milan midfielder teased his substitutes' bench with a delightful first touch that any of his players would be proud of.

Cue Seedorf's cheeky look back to them when he realises he's still great at football.

Deportivo, who sit 18th in the table, host Sevilla on Tuesday night before their opponents' Copa del Rey final against Barcelona on Saturday.

Even though Sevilla have a chance of winning silverware on Saturday, Seedorf expects the Rojiblancos to be fully focused on the game immediately ahead.

"I expect Sevilla to be at their best because when you play in a final, it's always better to win the game before," he told ABC de Sevilla.

"We have won two matches in a row but we are calm, nobody is getting ahead of themselves and we now are focused solely on Sevilla, who will come to win.

"The gap between our games is too small, it is not good to be playing twice in the space of 72 hours because footballers need to be in a position to recover.

"On the other hand, we must prepare fully tactically and ensure we have the best possible chance of winning."

See also...

Best celebration ever? Romanian striker scores, applauds his own goal from the stands

Non-League: Marlow's squad stage walk-out... on matchday

In Other News...