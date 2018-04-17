Best celebration ever? Romanian striker scores, applauds his own goal from the stands

Hermannstadt thrashed Luceafarul Oradea 4-0 in the Romanian second division on Saturday afternoon, with Blanaru scoring twice for the hosts.

After his tidy finish in the 80th minute, the eccentric forward rushed to the stands and applauded his fifth goal of the season.

With the Stadionul Municipal looking far from full, who could fault the 29-year-old for trying to get the crowd off their feet?

Blanaru scored his sixth of the campaign eight minutes later – presumably, followed by a great big pat on his own back.

