Clausura Team of the Week: García's howler and Vega's rocket

Weekend rounds ups will be taking the form of Team of the Week this season, but donÃ¢ÂÂt go thinking that itÃ¢ÂÂll make it a love-in with the great and the good Ã¢ÂÂthe weekends winners and, where necessary, losers, will feature in equal measure. And donÃ¢ÂÂt expect tactical orthodoxy every week...

Round 1: (3-4-1-2)

GK: Javier GarcÃÂ­a (Boca Juniors)

Having spent millions of pesos both in this recent close season and the one before that, Boca were declared title favourites going into the Clausura. Losing 4-1 at home on day one hasnÃ¢ÂÂt totally derailed that ambition, but certainly doesnÃ¢ÂÂt feature in the script either. GarcÃÂ­aÃ¢ÂÂs howler with 13 minutes on the clock allowed Godoy Cruz to score the first. He repeated the mistake minutes later, but that goal was ruled out for offside. He still went on to concede three more. Ouch.

LCB: Juan Manuel DÃÂ­az (River Plate)

River fielded a side against Tigre dressed up as a 3-4-2-1, that was in reality a 5-2-2-1, and that in terms of playersÃ¢ÂÂ mentality was essentially a 7-0-2-1. DÃÂ­az fulfilled his role on the left with the adequate level of attacking ambition, which is to say very little, but what about that a handball in the area in the closing minutes? Hmmm?

CB: Rolando Schiavi (NewellÃ¢ÂÂs Old Boys)

Getting tapped up by your former club hours Ã¢ÂÂ not days, hours Ã¢ÂÂ before starting the new campaign understandably unsettles a player trying to tune in for the big kick off. BocaÃ¢ÂÂs advances may explain Rolo SchiaviÃ¢ÂÂs opening half an hour against Estudiantes, which culminated in a tug on the shirt and the resultant penalty. Fortunately for El Flaco, Ã¢ÂÂLa GataÃ¢ÂÂ Fernandez failed from 12 yards.

RCB: Gabriel Mercado (Estudiantes)

A strikerÃ¢ÂÂs finish from the Pincha right back, after just 23 minutes, doubled the championÃ¢ÂÂs lead against NewellÃ¢ÂÂs. The rout that looked on the cards didnÃ¢ÂÂt materialise, and MercadoÃ¢ÂÂs goal ended up separating the two.

CM: NÃÂ©stor Ortigoza (San Lorenzo)

Hunched, hyperactive, bossy and with pinpoint accuracy on 60 metre passesÃ¢ÂÂ¦ Ortigoza is a superb mdifielder. Perhaps in Europe he wouldnÃ¢ÂÂt be such a standout playerÃ¢ÂÂ¦ but heÃ¢ÂÂs not playing in Europe. In Argentina, he is one of the best midfielders around and he put in another top class performance this weekend, this time on his debut for San Lorenzo.

CM: Hugo Barrientos (All Boys)

Mala leche. Bad milk. That was the verdict on All BoysÃ¢ÂÂ midfielder performance after his treatment of Gio Moreno. Together with the incident when his elbow opening up RubÃÂ©n RamÃÂ­rezÃ¢ÂÂ face just a couple of months ago, Barrientos is not flavour of the month over Argentina.

LM: David Vega (Olimpo)

Wayne Who? Ok, not quite, but VegaÃ¢ÂÂs rocket for OlimpoÃ¢ÂÂs equaliser, and which put them on the way to taking all the points, was the goal of the weekend (twelve seconds into the below video).

RM: Enzo Perez (Estudiantes)

One of Alex SabellaÃ¢ÂÂs last actions as Estudiantes coach was to refuse Perez permission to go and play for Argentina in midweek. As a result, Toto Berizzo, SabellaÃ¢ÂÂs replacement, now owes his predecessor a drink or four after the midfielderÃ¢ÂÂs display. Enzo, meanwhile, neednÃ¢ÂÂt worry about his international career Ã¢ÂÂ another call up wonÃ¢ÂÂt take long in coming.

AM: Mauro Camoranesi (LanÃÂºs)

The Italian World Cup winnerÃ¢ÂÂs first contribution to his new team was to commit the foul that allowed Arsenal to level the match via a brilliant freekick. He more than made up for it, though, with a delightful chipped pass to set up the GranateÃ¢ÂÂs second against Arsenal.

CF: Guillermo Barros Schelotto (Gimnasia)

Ã¢ÂÂOf course it was a penaltyÃ¢ÂÂ said The Twin, running away from his interviewer to avoid breaking into a complicit grin in full view of the camera. Melli won, in every sense of the word, the penalty that earned his side a valuable point. Yes, he went down easily, but MatÃÂ­as Gimenez should have though twice about putting his foot in when he had no hope of getting anywhere near the ball.

CF: Bichi Fuertes (ColÃÂ³n)

38 years young, Bichi had a stroke of luck with his first goal from the set piece as it took an enormous deflection on the way through. The second was as text book a set piece as they come, curling it through the space left by his team mate in the Quilmes wall.

Coach: Jorge Da Silva (Godoy Cruz) As coaching debuts go, winning 4-1 away at the Bombonera is up there with the best of them.

RESULTS Independiente 2-2 VÃÂ©lez, Estudiantes 2-1 NewellÃ¢ÂÂs, Olimpo 2-1 Banfield, San Lorenzo 1-1 Gimnasia, ColÃÂ³n 2-0 Quilmes, All Boys 0-1 Racing, Boca 1-4 Godoy Cruz, Tigre 0-0 River, LanÃÂºs 3Ã¢ÂÂ1 Arsenal, HuracÃÂ¡n 1-1 Argentinos.

