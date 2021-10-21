Club Brugge v Manchester City live stream: How to watch the Champions League from anywhere in the world

Club Brugge v Manchester City live stream, BT Sport, Tuesday 19 October, 5.45pm BST

Manchester City will be looking to get their Champions League campaign back on track when they face Club Brugge on Tuesday.

Pep Guardiola's side were involved in a thrilling game on matchday one, as City beat RB Leipzig 6-3 at the Etihad Stadium. That was followed by a 2-0 defeat by Paris Saint-Germain which leaves last season's runners-up down in third place in the Group A standings ahead of their trip to Belgium.

There is nothing to worry about yet. City were the better team in Paris and could easily have left the Parc des Princes with a point. They piled on the pressure in the second half but just could not find a way through, before a piece of individual magic from Lionel Messi gave the home team all three points.

The upcoming double-header against Club Brugge provides City with a great opportunity to climb into the top two. Guardiola will expect nothing less than six points from their upcoming meetings with the Belgian outfit, who have lost both of their games to date. The table should look very different by the time Club Brugge have visited the Etihad early next month.

City have conceded five goals in their two Champions League games to date. That stands in stark contrast to their defensive record in the Premier League. Guardiola's side have conceded only three goals in eight top-flight matches - the joint-lowest in the division - and kept their sixth clean sheet of the season in a 2-0 triumph over Burnley on Saturday.

City have not been quite as productive in attack so far this term, and the lack of a genuine centre-forward means they might not score as many goals as previous iterations of this team. They still look to be in excellent shape, though, and anything other than a comfortable away win at the Jan Breydel Stadium on Tuesday would be a major surprise.

Kick-off is at 5.45pm BST and the game is being shown live on BT Sport 2 in the UK.

