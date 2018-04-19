Cologne's ageing captain puts himself out for season after attempting bicycle kick in training

Cologne have not had a good season. They didn't win in the Bundesliga until December 16, and currently sit nine points adrift from safety with just 12 left to play for.

With that in mind, none of their players could really be described as indispensable, but they still could have done without club captain Matthias Lehmann being ruled out for the rest of the season with an elbow injury.

Worse, the injury occurred when the 34-year-old stalwart attempted a bicycle kick during Thursday's training session. 34! Grow up, Matthias...

The midfielder, a former Germany Under-21 international, has enjoyed a respectable career spent flitting between the top two divisions. Before arriving at Cologne in 2012, Lehmann had played for St Pauli, 1860 Munich and Eintracht Frankfurt.

See also...

Fresno player scores long-range screamer in USL

Everton to poll fans on Sam Allardyce's job performance

In Other News...