Everton to poll fans on Sam Allardyce's job performance

The bells are tolling for Sam Allardyce at Goodison Park.

According to the BBC's Phil McNulty, Everton have asked fans to rate Allardyce's performance from zero-to-10 as part of a survey intended to gauge how connected supporters feel with the club.

Given that the Dudley native has been a rather antagonistic presence in the technical area since arriving, it would be a surprise if he comes out of this particularly well.

He's also famously dismissive of outside perceptions of his management style, so the decision to conduct a poll about his suitability presumably won't go down particularly well.

It's set to be a summer of change at Everton anyway. Since their disastrous start and the sacking of Ronald Koeman, the Toffees have taken just 27 points from their last 20 games.

PSV's sporting director Marcel Brands is expected to replace Steve Walsh, who will pay the price for his poor recruitment, while Shakhtar Donetsk coach Paulo Fonseca has been linked with the manager's job for several months.

