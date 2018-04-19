Watch: Fresno player scores an absolute screamer in US second division

This is Pedro Ribeiro, the former Philadelphia Union and Orlando City midfielder, ripping in from distance for new side Fresno FC.

Ooof. Ribeiro wasn't exactly prolific in his MLS days, managing just four goals in three seasons, but the United Soccer League - which is effectively the second tier of the professional game in America - seems like a more comfortable fit.

Fresno are actually managed by an Englishman: Adam Smith was born and raised in the UK and began his career with Walsall. He didn't really set the world alight as a player, trotting the globe and turning out for all sorts of nondescript sides in different countries, but he does now seem to have settled on the other side of the Atlantic.

Tulsa is his first head-coaching job, having spent the previous three years as an assistant at Sacramento Republic.

