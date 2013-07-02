Cristian Chavez (Atletico Tucuman v Instituto, 2011)

FFT doesnÃ¢ÂÂt make a habit of scouring ArgentinaÃ¢ÂÂs second division for players scoring stupendous goals. However, when a striker beats one player, nutmegs not one Ã¢ÂÂ¨but two more then dinks Ã¢ÂÂ¨a delightful chip over the goalkeeper, we have to Ã¢ÂÂ¨ask him how he did it.

Ã¢ÂÂIt was the goal of my life,Ã¢ÂÂ says Cristian Chavez as he recalls his masterpiece for Atletico Tucuman. Ã¢ÂÂThat day Ã¢ÂÂ¨I had a feeling something nice could happen. You get these vibrations on the pitch every time you play football: Ã¢ÂÂToday will be difficultÃ¢ÂÂ or Ã¢ÂÂToday is going to be my dayÃ¢ÂÂ. That night I was noticing that everything I tried seemed to go well.

Ã¢ÂÂBut the game was stillÃ¢ÂÂ¨ 0-0 and the fans were a bit impatient Ã¢ÂÂ until I got that loose ball and without stopping, went forward. It Ã¢ÂÂ¨was like there was a wall of defenders but I was going Ã¢ÂÂ¨at a different speed.

Ã¢ÂÂThe ball passed through someoneÃ¢ÂÂs legs, then Ã¢ÂÂ¨I touched it again and nutmegged Ivan Furios, to Ã¢ÂÂ¨find myself in front of the Instituto goalkeeper.

Ã¢ÂÂWhat I did next probably had no logic, since I was so close to the goalmouth that there was seemingly not enough distance to chip the ball and score, but I knew Ã¢ÂÂ¨I would surprise him by Ã¢ÂÂ¨doing it, so I did. The ball fell Ã¢ÂÂ¨slowly inside the far post.

Ã¢ÂÂAs my team-mates celebrated with me, they were all mentioning what a goal it had been, but you only get the right image when you watch the video. And when Ã¢ÂÂ¨I did, I couldnÃ¢ÂÂt believe it.Ã¢ÂÂ

Chavez went to Napoli after his season Ã¢ÂÂ and that goal Ã¢ÂÂ with Atletico Tucuman, and when we suggest he was like Keanu Reeves in The Matrix as he scored, he laughs: Ã¢ÂÂOnly I wasnÃ¢ÂÂt dodging bullets, but defenders!Ã¢ÂÂ

Interview: Martin Mazur. Illustration: German Aczel. From the August 2013 issue of FourFourTwo, out now. Subscribe!

