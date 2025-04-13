Memorable free-kicks in the Champions League

Declan Rice celebrates his first goal for Arsenal against Real Madrid in the Champions League in April 2025.

Declan Rice scored two fabulous free-kicks in a statement win for Arsenal against Real Madrid on Tuesday night.

The England midfielder curled a beautiful effort around the wall to give the Gunners the lead just short of the hour mark and blasted a second into the top corner with 20 minutes left to set up an amazing 3-0 victory over the European champions at the Emirates Stadium.

It is hard to remember a player scoring two free-kicks of that quality in one match – particularly in such an important fixture.

There have been some special free-kicks in the Champions League over the years, though. Here, a look at some of the very best, and the players who have hit two in one match...

Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid vs FC Zürich, September 2009)

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates a goal for Real Madrid against FC Zurich in the Champions League in September 2009. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Real Madrid opened their Champions League campaign with a 5-2 win away to FC Zürich in September 2009 and Cristiano Ronaldo was on target with two free-kicks in Switzerland.

The Portuguese opened the scoring with a knuckleball effort after 27 minutes and netted Madrid's fifth of the night with another fierce shot late in the game. It was Ronaldo's first Champions League appearance for Madrid. Zürich goalkeeper Johnny Leoni should have done better with both efforts and will be particularly disappointed with the second, which was hit straight at him.

Mario Basler (Bayern Munich vs Manchester United, May 1999)

Bayern Munich's Mario Basler gestures during the 1999 Champions League final against Manchester United at Camp Nou. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mario Basler's low free-kick from just outside the area left Peter Schmeichel flat-footed and gave Bayern Munich the lead against Manchester United in the 1999 Champions League final at Camp Nou.

For much of the night, it looked like the midfielder's effort would be the winner, but late goals from Teddy Sheringham and Ole Gunnar Solskjær saw United seal a dramatic comeback as Alex Ferguson's side completed the treble in epic fashion.

Hakim Ziyech (Galatasaray vs Manchester United, November 2023)

Hakim Ziyech salutes the Galatasaray fans after a 3-3 draw in the Champions League in November 2023, in which he scored two free-kicks. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Galatasaray came from 2-0 and 3-1 down to earn a 3-3 draw at home to Manchester United in the Champions League group stages in November 2023.

Hakim Ziyech, a summer signing from Chelsea, scored two free-kicks for the Istanbul side on the night. The Moroccan curled his first through the wall and low into the corner, with his second fumbled by United goalkeeper André Onana, who could only help the ball on its way into the net instead of making what should have been a routine save.

Ronald Koeman (Barcelona vs Dynamo Kyiv, September 1993)

Ronald Koeman celebrates a goal for Barcelona against Porto in April 1994. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ronald Koeman scored the most famous free-kick in Barcelona's history as he hit the winner for the Blaugrana in a 1-0 win over Sampdoria to clinch a first European Cup for the Catalan club in May 1992.

That was the last goal before the competition was rebranded as the Champions League, but the Dutch defender netted another fabulous free-kick in a 4-0 win over Dynamo Kyiv in a 4-1 win over Dynamo Kyiv in September 1993.

Zinédine Zidane (Juventus vs Manchester United, October 1997)

Zinedine Zidane in action for Juventus against Ajax in the Champions League in 1997. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A two-time Champions League finalist with Juventus and a winner at Real Madrid, Zinédine Zidane scored some special goals in the competition – including his wonderful volley against Bayer Leverkusen as Los Blancos claimed the trophy in 2002.

During his time at Juve, Zidane curled a fantastic free-kick over the wall and into the corner in a Champions League group game against Manchester United in October 1997. Though unable to prevent a 3-2 defeat at Old Trafford, it was still a special strike.

Neymar (Barcelona vs Paris Saint-Germain, March 2017)

Neymar scores a free-kick for Barcelona against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League in March 2017. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Before moving to Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2017, Neymar was the inspiration for an incredible comeback for Barcelona against PSG in the Champions League in March of that year.

The Brazilian forward scored two late goals in an amazing 6-1 win for the Blaugrana, curling a brilliant free-kick into the top corner from outside the area on the left side before converting a penalty and then setting up Sergi Roberto for a dramatic late winner.

Hugo Almeida (Porto vs Inter, November 2005)

Hugo Almeida (centre) celebrates with team-mates after scoring for Porto against Inter in November 2005. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hugo Almeida's left-footed thunderbolt was still rising when it flew into the top corner in a Champions League group game away to Inter in November 2005.

Almeida's strike gave the Portuguese side an early lead in Milan, but a Julio Cruz double saw the Nerazzurri come out on top in a 2-1 win. Still, it is one of the greatest free-kicks in Champions League history.

Roberto Carlos (Real Madrid vs Sporting CP, September 2000)

Roberto Carlos in action for Real Madrid against Bayern Munich in the Champions League in May 2001. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Roberto Carlos' most famous free-kick was scored for Brazil against France in Le Tournoi in 1997, but the former left-back hit some stunners during his club career as well.

In total, the Brazilian hit seven goals from free-kicks in the Champions League, including a special strike for Real Madrid in a 2-2 draw against Sporting CP in September 2000 which flew into the top corner like an arrow and was still rising as it struck the back of the net.

Lasse Schöne (Ajax vs Real Madrid, March 2019)

Lasse Schone scores a free-kick for Ajax against Real Madrid in the Champions League in March 2019. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ajax stunned three-time defending champions Real Madrid in the last 16 of the Champions League in March 2019 with an impressive 4-1 win at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Lasse Schöne scored the last goal for Erik ten Hag's side in a famous victory as he curled a lofted free-kick over Thibaut Courtois and into the corner from a position wide on the left. It was later voted as Ajax's goal of the decade and Schöne described it as the best of his career.

Alessandro Del Piero (Juventus vs Monaco, April 1998)

Alessandro Del Piero celebrates after scoring for Juventus against Monaco in the Champions League semi-finals in April 1998. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Alessandro Del Piero scored seven free-kicks in the Champions League, which is more than anybody else in the competition except for Cristiano Ronaldo (12).

There were some special strikes among those, but perhaps the pick of them all came against Monaco in the semi-finals in April 1998 as the former Italy striker curled a beauty over the ball and into the top corner with Fabien Barthez beaten. Del Piero went on to score two penalties to complete a hat-trick in a 4-1 win for Juve. The Bianconeri lost the second leg 3-2, but would go on to reach the final for the third season in a row.

Rivaldo (Barcelona vs AC Milan, October 2000)

Rivaldo on the ball for Barcelona against AC Milan in the Champions League in September 2000. (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the best free-kick takers of his generation, Rivaldo is one of a handful of players to have scored two in a Champions League fixture.

The former Brazil forward netted twice from set pieces for Barcelona at AC Milan in October 2000, including one low strike underneath the defensive wall, which was unusual around that time. Rivaldo also scored a late header to earn a point for Barça in a thrilling 3-3 draw at San Siro.

David Beckham (Manchester United vs Real Madrid, April 2003)

David Beckham scores a free-kick for Manchester United against Real Madrid in the Champions League in April 2003. (Image credit: Getty Images)

David Beckham's free-kicks were a thing of beauty and the former England captain produced some special set-piece strikes in the Champions League with both Manchester United and Real Madrid.

Perhaps the best one of all came in a tie between those two as Beckham came off the bench to score twice for United, including a fabulous free-kick which went in off the bar, as the Red Devils won 3-2 but lost 4-3 on aggregate. He moved to Madrid in the summer.

Juninho Pernambucano (Lyon vs Bayern Munich, November 2003)

Juninho Pernambucano in action for Lyon against Bayern Munich in the Champions League in November 2003. (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the greatest free-kick takers of all time, Juninho Pernambucano netted 44 times from set pieces during his time at Lyon.

And 10 of those came in the Champions League, including a spectacular long-range knuckleball effort against Bayern Munich in the group stages in November 2003 which flew in off the post with Oliver Kahn beaten. Lyon won the match 2-1 in Munich.

Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain vs Red Star Belgrade, October 2018)

Neymar celebrates after scoring for Paris Saint-Germain against Red Star Belgrade in the Champions League in October 2018. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Neymar scored a hat-trick as Paris Saint-Germain thrashed Red Star Belgrade 6-1 at the Parc des Princes in the Champions League group stages in October 2018.

The Brazilian forward became the first player since Cristiano Ronaldo in 2009 to score two free-kicks in a Champions League fixture, giving PSG the lead with an exquisite effort which nestled low in the net from 25 yards out and curling another into the top corner late in the game. Red Star goalkeeper Milan Borjan didn't even move and could only smile at being beaten by another unbelievable strike.

Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United vs Arsenal, May 2009)

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring for Manchester United against Arsenal in the Champions League at the Emirates Stadium in May 2009. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo rifled in a thunderous free-kick to put Manchester United 2-0 up at Arsenal in the teams' Champions League semi-final second leg in May 2009.

Over 35 yards from goal in a position over to the right, the Portuguese hit a dipping drive which beat Manuel Almunia at his near post. Could the Spanish goalkeeper have done better? Perhaps. But it was an unbelievable strike.

Lionel Messi (Barcelona vs Liverpool, May 2019)

Lionel Messi scores a free-kick for Barcelona against Liverpool in the Champions League quarter-finals in May 2019. (Image credit: Getty Images)

It is hard to think of a better free-kick than Lionel Messi's sublime strike for Barcelona against Liverpool in the teams' Champions League semi-final first leg at Camp Nou in May 2019.

The Argentine curled an unbelievable left-footed effort over the wall and into the top corner to beat Alisson Becker from almost 30 yards in a 3-0 win for the Blaugrana. It was his 600th goal for the Catalan club and one of the very best, which is saying something. Barça went on to lose the second leg 4-0 at Anfield, though.

Declan Rice (Arsenal vs Real Madrid, April 2025)

Declan Rice scores his second free-kick for Arsenal against Real Madrid in the Champions League in April 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal had not scored from a direct free-kick since 2021, but Declan Rice hit two wonderful efforts in the same game. Against Real Madrid. In the Champions League quarter-finals.

The England midfielder curled a beautiful first around the wall to put the Gunners in front in the first-leg match at the Emirates and took advantage of a poorly positioned defensive wall to blast a second into the top corner 12 minutes later and set Mikel Arteta's men on their way to a 3-0 win. Two stunning strikes.