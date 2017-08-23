Croatian football kingpin Zdravko Mamic shot in assassination attempt

According to multiple reports in Croatia and Bosnia, the 58-year-old was in the small town of Zidine, near Tomislavgrad, as he visited a local church on the anniversary of his father Josip’s death.

Sata 24 reported that two masked attackers rushed out of nearby woods to ambush Mamic as he was getting out of his car, and he was wounded above his knee. They fled the scene and have not been captured.

He was pictured in a local health centre around noon and left shortly after of his own accord, refusing to transfer to a centre in Split.

The ex-vice president of the Croatian Football Federation has been on trial for corruption charges this year, accused of evading £1.4m in taxes and embezzling £10.5m of the club’s money. Suffice to say, 2017 is turning out to be more eventful than he'd hoped.

"We are scared of the society in which we live," read a Dinamo Zagreb statement.

