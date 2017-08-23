Bemused security guard invades Turkish Cup game while on his phone

We know it's easy to be away with the fairies when you're chatting away on the telephone – but this Turkish security guard was more unaware than most.

The hapless chap casually strolled onto the pitch during a lower level Turkish Cup encounter between Sinospor and Yeni Amasyaspor, completely unaware that the game was going on around him.

He soon realised where he'd ended up on his little meander, before scurrying off the pitch as fast as he could.

Türkiye Kupası'nda sıradan bir gün: Emniyet amiri sahada telefonla konuşarak dolaşıyor. August 22, 2017

We've seen invasions from dogs, cats and even squirrels... but somehow it's much more amusing with a middle-aged human being.

