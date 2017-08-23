Borussia Dortmund reveal their fourth kit of the season (but it's a beaut)

Borussia Dortmund have revealed their smart new European kit for 2017/18.

The Bundesliga giants' new strip will only be worn in their continental clashes this season, and features stylish blurred sides which – it says here – "will create a strong dynamic look under the floodlights of those European nights".

Dortmund will be in the group stage of this season's Champions League after finishing third in the Bundesliga last season. The draw will take place on August 24 in Monaco.

