CSKA Moscow's Igor Akinfeev keeps first Champions League clean sheet in 11 years, 43 games

CSKA Moscow beat Benfica 2-0 thanks to a Georgi Schennikov strike and Vieira Jardel own goal on Wednesday evening.

Any win in the Champions League is a significant feat, but Akinfeev will secretly (or not so) be even more delighted about the zero next to Benfica's name.

Before Wednesday night, the Russian net-minder hadn't kept a clean sheet in the Champions League since November 2006 when CSKA played out a dull 0-0 draw against Arsenal.

In the record books, former PSV goalkeeper Ronald Waterreus ranks second for lack of Champions League clean sheets, having spent 16 consecutive matches letting goals in.

It could be a while before anybody catches Akinfeev, then – but let's allow him to enjoy his moment in the meantime. За здоровье!

