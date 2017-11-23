Dani Alves scores corking seventh goal in PSG's 7-1 drubbing of Celtic

PSG thrashed Celtic 7-1 in their Group B Champions League clash, despite Moussa Dembele giving the visitors a shock first-minute lead against his former club.

Neymar and Edinson Cavani both scored twice, while additional strikes from Kylian Mbappe and Marco Verratti ensured the Ligue 1 leaders breezed to a comfortable victory.

But that didn't stop Dani Alves wanting a piece of the action.

With 10 minutes of the drubbing remaining, the Brazilian right-back picked up possession outside of the box, steadying himself with a first touch before delivering a gorgeous outside-of-the-boot effort which curled beyond Celtic goalkeeper Craig Gordon.

Get the goal at 3:00 in

Still, Alves decided to apologise to PSG fans after the match for his fault in the build-up to Celtic's goal, despite it being nothing more than a footnote.

"I gave them the first goal. I gave them a corner. I was blocked, badly, but at the end I could apologise with a goal," the Brazilian told reporters.

"Something like that just comes once or twice during the season, goals like that.

"But I am happy, beyond the victory, beyond my goal, I am happy because the team is balanced, scoring a lot of goals and not suffering."

PSG have scored 24 goals in their five group games this season.

