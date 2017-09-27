Dani Alves: “I’d rather have been a musician than a footballer”

He’s won just about everything there is – the Champions League and Europa League twice apiece, numerous titles in Spain, Serie A with Juventus – but if Dani Alves had got his way, none of it would have ever happened.

A young Alves would have been much more at home fiddling with an instrument than dancing through defences, says the man himself – it’s just a crying shame he was so ruddy good at the latter that his career went that way.

Alves say it was all down to his father – the single biggest influence on his career, according to the 34-year-old.

“Honestly, I would have rather been a musician, but I accepted his idea to be a footballer,” says Alves in a new segment of At The End Of The Day (below).

“I managed to make his dream come true, something I couldn't imagine even in my wildest dreams. I made the dream of my biggest idol, my role model, come true.

“He used to love football very much. When I started to understand his passion, I entered into the football world and learned to admire great players.

“My reference was Cafu because of his history. It was an inspiration. He was a reference to me.”

Asked about the one thing he’d change in football today, Alves lamented the shift in attitude of football’s suits.

“I would change the respect. I believe football lacks it,” the Brazilian legend tells FFT.

“Well, actually, I would change that the people in charge of football would do it for love and not for other interests.

“They take advantage of other people's dreams. Football used to be a sport for having fun, for being alongside your mates and making the most of the day.

“Nowadays, football is a business… it's in another dimension.”

