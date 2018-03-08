Derby release hilariously overproduced motivational video ahead of derby against Nottingham Forest

Hold on to your spleens, it's about to get cringey. Oh Derby County, what are you doing here?

The trouble with this kind of thing is that to escape mass ridicule, you really, really have to find the right tone.

Derby did not...

The Rams Are Coming. March 8, 2018

Judging by the responses to that tweet, it appears as if football supporters don't actually enjoy wildly over-produced promotional videos which invite ridicule from other fan bases. Who would have thought?

Nottingham Forest play Derby at 2.30pm on Sunday and, depending on what happens there, expect that video - and its inevitable parody version - to go nuclear from 4pm onwards.

