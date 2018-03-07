At last! Bobby and Jack Charlton's 71-year-old brother handed England trial

World Cup winners Jack, 83, and Sir Bobby, 80, have a third member of their family looking to make waves on the international stage – 52 years on from when the duo lifted the Jules Rimet trophy.

Tommy, aged 71, has a trial for the over-60s national walking football team at Burnley's Turf Moor on Saturday.

The younger Charlton retired from amateur football aged 24 due to injury, but currently plays for the Mature Millers walking football club in Rotherham.

Naturally, he can't wait for his big opportunity to impress.

"I'm very excited about the trials and showing management some of my skills," he told BBC Sport.

"Hopefully I'll perform well but it's going to be very difficult to make it into the squad as there are so many experienced walking footballers plying their trade at the moment."

We reckon he'll stroll it.

