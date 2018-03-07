Watch: Club America goalkeeper Agustin Marchesin pulls off unreal save to keep a clean sheet

Club America beat their Panamanian opponents Tauro 4-0 in the quarter-finals of the CONCACAF Champions League on Tuesday night.

Yet even though the Liga MX giants scored four goals, it was their goalkeeper who drew all the praise after producing a phenomenal save to deny Tauro a route back into the match ahead of the second leg on March 15th.

With America leading 1-0 in the first half, Marchesin showed off his superhuman speed to sprint back and claw the ball way from his own goal.

Could you cut a save any finer? Absolutely not.

